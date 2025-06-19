Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Payment Stack Coinbase Payments

PANews
2025/06/19 07:57
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0979+4.81%

PANews reported on June 19 that Coinbase announced the launch of the "Coinbase Payments" service, which supports merchants to accept USDC stablecoin payments around the clock, with Shopify as the first integrated platform. The service is built on its Ethereum second-layer network Base, providing a payment stack with no blockchain knowledge threshold. Coinbase said that the stablecoin settlement amount reached 30 trillion US dollars last year, and the market potential is huge.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Haven1
H1$0.01414-0.84%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05
Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer's SVM Bridge will connect SVM-compatible chains with Solana.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002782+4.86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 01:45
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993+5.54%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.247-2.11%
HAI
HAI$0.010429--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121+0.58%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25

Trending News

More

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto