Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months

PANews
2025/06/19 07:44
PANews reported on June 19 that Fed Chairman Powell said at a press conference that under the influence of the Trump administration's tariff increase, US inflation may rise significantly in the coming months. He stressed that there must be enough confidence in the decline in inflation before starting to cut interest rates, and the current policy remains "moderately restrictive." The dot plot shows that two interest rate cuts are still expected in 2025. Powell said the Fed is evaluating the transmission path of tariffs and reiterated its 2% inflation target.

He also said that given the current state of inflation, monetary policy still needs to impose some restrictions on the economy. The current interest rate level is not very high. The current policy can be described as moderate or moderately tightened, and it may now be more inclined to be "moderately restrictive." He added: "If you look at the current economic performance, you will find that it does not behave like it is experiencing 'very tight monetary policy'."

