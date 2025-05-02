Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Author: DappRadar

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

This article lists ten games worth watching in May. These ten games were selected because they launched recent activities, including game releases, alpha or beta testing, new game modes, token issuance, airdrops or other bonus activities such as tournaments and new seasons. Below are the details of the ten games.

1. Realms of Alurya

Players can now participate in the "Hunting Coins" airdrop event in Realms of Alurya. This is an online action role-playing game where players can fight monsters, collect loot (including chickens) and earn tokens, including $RON, $ACN, and NFTs. Players can enter the game, defeat Grommart, collect runes, and then forge the "Hunter's Mark". This will unlock potential $ACN airdrops, NFTs, and more powerful bosses.

The event runs from April 23 to May 23, 2025 and is open to everyone. Realms of Alurya leverages the blockchain capabilities of the Ronin Network. The game was previously known as Synergy Land.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

2. The Lost Glitches

The cyberpunk-style card game "The Lost Glitches" is about to be officially released. XAI Games announced that the game will be launched on the Steam platform on April 29, 2025, and a lot of exciting content can be expected in the next few weeks. In this collectible card game, players can experience role-playing game-style game progress while also experiencing a unique way of building cards.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

3. Cambria

A massively multiplayer online game called Cambria is now available on Ronin Network. The second season of The Paymasters is now open, and players need to purchase a Royal Charter to participate. It costs 0.02 ETH or about 53 RON to purchase a Royal Charter, and each purchase increases the prize pool. Currently, the prize pool has exceeded 1 million US dollars, and the more players participate, the more generous the rewards.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

4. Engines of Fury

The third-person action game Engines of Fury has launched the third and final chapter of the first season. Players can explore the game and earn rewards. The prize pool includes 100,000 FURY tokens and rare Gen-0 NFTs. In addition, the final chapter also adds a new cooperative mode, voice chat function, and multiple upgrades to the raid area. The event will last for only one week from April 29 to May 4, 2025.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

5. Pirate Nation

The online looting game Pirate Nation is recommended almost every month because it is constantly innovating. Pirate Nation uses Proof of Play, the leading technology stack for on-chain games. From April 15, the game launched a new PVP event: Legend of the Underground Lord. In this event, players will compete for a prize pool of 10 million PIRATE tokens, which can only be obtained by the top ranked players. Players also have the opportunity to obtain Anubis-themed NFT skins, and the leaderboards will be reset regularly. More importantly, each player can only claim the reward once.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

6. Treeverse

The mobile-first massively multiplayer online role-playing game Treeverse launched its first "Play and Earn" event on April 19, which will last for 30 days. Active players and NFT holders will receive rewards such as $END, $IMX and $MON. The first season of rewards will start one month after the game is launched on PC, iOS and Android platforms. Players can receive rewards based on daily activity, skill progress and leaderboard performance. But to receive rewards, players need to purchase $5 worth of NFTs, and holders of Treeverse plots, Timeless PFP and NFTrees are automatically eligible for rewards.

Additionally, players who hold IMX or MON tokens (1.25x), Treeverse and Timeless NFTs (1.5x), or NFTrees (1.75x) can receive doubled rewards.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

7. Paradise Tycoon

If you enjoyed managing your own island in Paradise Tycoon, a change is coming. From the game team comes Paradise Legends, a new action game for mobile and desktop. This game is a prototype for the new action RPG Paradise universe. It shares the same world as Paradise Tycoon and utilizes the same resources as the island building game. Battle monsters, set high scores, and claim rewards in $MOANI tokens.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

8. Sprite Land

Another pixel-style money-making MMO (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) game is about to hit the market. Sprite Land will launch Season 0 on April 29, and the event will last until June 13, 2025. During Season 0, "Origin", the game will share 90% of the revenue with players. Players can compete for bonuses by defeating enemies and obtaining diamonds. These diamonds are actually points that affect the size of your backpack.

Sprite Land supports activity on Ronin Network and Solana, with the prize pool funded by revenue from the store, earnings from the founders’ NFT collection, in-game advertising, and their coin guessing game.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

9. Imposters

The social deduction and party game Imposters is about to start its beta version. The team announced that the beta test will start on May 9, 2025, and will be open only to verified holders. Currently, Imposters Genesis Aliens can be purchased on OpenSea for 0.25 ETH.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

10. " Ragnarok Monster World "

Don’t confuse this game with Ragnarok Landverse. They are the same IP, but different game types. Ragnarok Monster World is a game inspired by Clash Royale, previously launched on Ronin Network and now on Cross Protocol. Players can now immerse themselves in the game world and earn $CROSS tokens.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

