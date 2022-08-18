Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

PANews
2022/08/18 10:37
Major
MAJOR$0,16313-1,97%

SINGAPORE —TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, has announced a new batch of title sponsors and speakers for its upcoming Singapore edition which will be running from 28 to 29 September. This year marks the conference’s Singapore debut, making for a thrilling week of activities as some of the world’s most pioneering projects gather at what’s set to be the crypto industry’s first major in-person event in Asia ahead of theFormula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 race weekend.

In recognition of growing excitement around the event, TOKEN2049 Singapore’s roster of sponsors grew to 200 firms within the last three weeks. New additions to its line-up of title sponsors include next-generation crypto spot and derivatives trading exchange OKX; leading hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger; one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges Kucoin; Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange AAX; the world’s largest cryptocurrency derivatives copy trade platform Bitget; and homegrown Singaporean crypto exchange Coinhako, which secured its major payment institution license earlier this year.

A notable addition to this year's Title Sponsor lineup is a leading South Korean game company WEMADE, best known as the creator of leading MMORPG series Legend of Mir which sees over 120 million players worldwide. WEMADEhas been servicing blockchain games since 2020, and currently 14 titles are onboarded on its platform WEMIX, including MIR4, the number 1 play-to-earn MMORPG.

A WEMADE spokesperson said: “With the industry growing at unprecedented levels and the amount of innovation it’s channeling globally, TOKEN2049 and the important conversations that it will catalyse couldn’t have come at a better time.”

As the flagship event ofAsia Crypto Week, the conference is expected to draw 3,000 attendees from across the world. This year’s impressive line-up includes Stani Kulechov, Founder and CEO of AAVE, the leading open-source and non-custodial liquidity protocol; Haseeb Kureshi, Managing Partner of Dragonfly Capital; and Eli Ben-Sasson, Co-Founder and President of Starkware and co-inventor of zkSTARK, the privacy-preserving cryptographic proof.

Panels and keynotes at the event are set to address a broad agenda — from the evolving regulatory landscape and institutional investment trends to the rise of the metaverse, Web3, and what this will ultimately mean for the industry as mainstream awareness intensifies.

The Singapore event is set to be the largest in TOKEN2049’s history amid the token economy’s huge potential to transform industries and communities around the world. As a testament to growing interest among broader mainstream audiences, McLaren Racing Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, the new brand ambassador for world-leading crypto trading app and web3 platform OKX, will also be speaking at the conference ahead of Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix 2022 race, sharing his views on digital assets and the evolving nature of fan engagement.

Additional speakers at this year’s conference include Justin Sun, Founder of Tron, the open-source, Proof-of-Stake blockchain platform and Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, the decentralised Ethereum scaling platform.

Commenting on the 200-sponsor milestone, Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049said: “The numbers don’t lie, and this overwhelming interest and energy only bode well for the industry. I’m thrilled to see the conversations and solutions that will emerge from Singapore this September.”

As part of Asia Crypto Week, attendees can expect to attend a full line-up of side events, including Pantera Blockchain Summit Asia, Milken Institute Asia Summit, and Algorand AVM Singapore, with many more to be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit:https://www.asia.token2049.com/

-END-

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organised annually in Singapore and London, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,3549+0,93%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04772-4,31%
PlugToken
PLUG$0,0000508-4,11%
Large Language Model
LLM$0,0012012-3,64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1235+0,81%
Quickswap
QUICK$0,02343-0,29%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,02774-5,16%
U
U$0,02465-8,19%
FOX Token
FOX$0,03125-6,21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,258+2,34%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1001+7,63%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001927+1,79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0,002875+10,32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0,0049+1,65%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06434+221,70%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes