WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Hong Kong - WOW (World of Web3) Summit, a premium Web3-focused event, has its next edition in Hong Kong on March 29-30. WOW Hong Kong has just announced an official partnership with Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, happening right after it - from March 31 to April 2.

The world-renowned rugby event attracts some of the greatest players and thousands of fans from across the globe every year. This partnership between WOW Summit Hong Kong and Hong Kong Sevens is a wonderful alliance, combining the fast-paced, high-energy action of rugby with the cutting-edge technology of the Web3 Summit.

With over 100+ speakers, 100+ investors and VCs, 40+ media partners, 150+ sponsors, and partners, WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is expected to draw more than 5,000 attendees.

To celebrate the partnership, fans can now buy a ticket bundle that combines access to both events from the WOW Summit’s website for an enticing price.

Making a statement on the partnership, Ivan Ivanov, the Global Director of WOW Summit, said, "We are excited to partner with Hong Kong Sevens and bring together two world-class events that celebrate sports and technology. This collaboration represents the convergence of the physical and digital worlds and is a testament to Hong Kong's vibrant ecosystem."

WOW Summit Hong Kong is supported by the Hong Kong Government (InvestHK and Hong Kong Tourism Board) and key ecosystem players. OKX is at the helm as the General Sponsor alongside Animoca Brands, First Digital, Circle, Flowdesk, Tencent Cloud, Newman Capital, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Custonomy, AntAlpha, and various other sponsors.

In addition, WOW Hong Kong will host an NFT Art Exhibition curated by one of its Premium Media Partners - LiveArt. Also, top startups from around the world will have a chance to pitch their ideas on stage in front of a respectful jury, hundreds of VCs, and investors and win $100.000 worth of prizes.

The Hong Kong Sevens tournament, which had its first tournament in 1976, has established itself as one of the most anticipated tournaments on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series calendar.

It attracts some of the world’s greatest players and is a celebration of sports, entertainment, teamwork, and eclectic energy that Hong Kong has to offer. The tournament has seen some of the greatest players in history grace its local turf, including Jonah Lomu, Waisale Serevi, David Campese, Christian Cullen, Ben Gollings, Zhang Zhiqiang, and Eric Rush.

Bryan Rennie, General Manager of Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, added, “We’re thrilled to see so many incredible events return to Hong Kong, including a second round of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. We can’t wait to welcome our fans back to the stadium for a cold beer and to see the best rugby athletes in the world on display. It’s been really beneficial for us to partner alongside other live events such as WOW as we build back our reputation as a world-class destination and event hub.”

About WOW Summit

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series. Following successful events hosted in Dubai and Lisbon, the Hong Kong 2023 edition will be a flagship event in the APAC region.

The event is powered by GuyWay and Market Making Pro. It is- co-hosted by UVECON.VC and MaGESpire – the well-known players in Hong Kong's Web3 and VC ecosystems.

Bowie Lau, a founder of MaGESpire, is one of the biggest Web3 names to know in Hong Kong by Tatler magazine. Renowned speakers, such as Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Sebastien Borget (Sandbox), Lennix Lai (OKX), Whaleshark (WHALE and E1337), Dave Chapman (BC Group), Angelina A. Kwan (Stratford Finance Limited), Duncan Wong (CryptoBLK), Julian Gordon (Hyperledger, Linux Foundation) among others, will lead talks on the stage.

About Rugby Sevens

To rugby fans, it’s world-class action. To the costumed stands, it’s the biggest party of the year. The Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is a 3-day tournament of non-stop rugby and top-tier vibes. Today, the #HK7s has become the most anticipated tournament on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series calendar. The event attracts some of the world’s greatest players from every corner of the globe and thousands of fans ready to cheer – rain or shine. Sport, entertainment, food, drink, and eclectic energy combine as the stadium takes on a life of its own. Rugby Sevens in Hong Kong earned a reputation as one of Asia’s most popular annual sporting events.

Press contacts:

WOW Summit:

Name: Victoria Loskutova

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://wowsummit.net/

Hong Kong Sevens:

Name: Michelle You

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.hkrugby.com/

PANews2025/04/11 16:55
