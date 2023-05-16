GM Vietnam - Explore the Potential of Web3 and Blockchain in the Vietnam Market

PANews
2023/05/16 10:55
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.2493+12.68%

GM Vietnam - Explore the Potential of Web3 and Blockchain in the Vietnam Market

In July of this year, GM Vietnam, Vietnam Blockchain Week will be co-organized by Kyros Ventures, Ancient8 and Coin98. Take advantage of the early registration special offer now available!

Vietnam - A Prospective Market

GM Vietnam, Vietnam Blockchain Week, is set to be held in Ho Chi Minh City in July 2023. The event is being co-organized by Kyros Ventures, Ancient8, and Coin98. Vietnam has maintained its first place ranking in cryptocurrency adoption for the second consecutive year, and consistently ranks among the leading nations in terms of MetaMask usage and DeFi adoption,according to a report by Chainalysis.

GM Vietnam aims to bring together and connect innovators, investors, projects, and leading VC funds to showcase the unique Vietnamese culture and promote the #BUILD spirit of the Vietnamese people to the global crypto community.

GM Vietnam - Networking and Sharing

In order to showcase the unique Vietnamese culture and promote the #BUILD spirit of the Vietnamese people to the global crypto community, GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week aims to encompass a wide range of activities. This event is open to everyone and is expected to bring together nearly 2,000 individuals

Are you eager to discover what our event has in store for you?

·The event offers a professional platform to connect with the top crypto community in Vietnam and around the world, allowing for networking and knowledge sharing opportunities.

·Attendees will have the chance to explore a comprehensive overview of the crypto and blockchain market, along with emerging trends that will shape the industry’s future.

·Experience cutting-edge technologiesincluding Web3, AI, SocialFi, NFT, VR, v.v at the exhibition booths.

·The event is open to all and will offer a place for networking, learning from experiences, and building relationships with startups, builders, KOLs, and leading investment firms. Partners and guests include Binance, Animoca Brands, Amazon Web Services (AWS), ConsenSys, Coinbase, Hooked Protocol, and many other big names.

·The event features an NFT art exhibition, hackathons, and the Axie Tournament.

Whether you are a seasoned professional or just starting out, GM Vietnam is the perfect chance to stay ahead of the curve with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights.

Grab your spot today!

To give everyone a chance to attend, our hosts are opening early registration with a special offer of 500 free Standard tickets.

To claim a free ticket, simply fill out this form. Your ticket will grant you exclusive access to events, workshops, and exhibitions during the 2-day event, and the entrance fee is already included. In addition, the ticket will serve food and drinks, as well as provide attractive gifts for event attendees.

There are also two other types of premium tickets available with even more privileges. Please visit the event website athttps://gmvietnam.io/for more details.

Event information

·Date:July 7-8, 2023

·Location:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

·Register for free tickets: https://lu.ma/gmvietnam2023

Learn more:Website|Facebook| Twitter

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3549+0.93%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04772-4.31%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.0000508-4.11%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0012012-3.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1235+0.81%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02343-0.29%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02774-5.16%
U
U$0.02465-8.19%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03125-6.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.258+2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001+7.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001927+1.79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.0049+1.65%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06434+221.70%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes