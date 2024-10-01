WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

JménoWHITE

PoziceNo.209

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.00%

Objem v oběhu650,000,000,000

Max. objem1,000,000,000,000

Celkový objem1,000,000,000,000

Poměr v oběhu0.65%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04

Nejnižší cena0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Veřejný blockchainETH

