TOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.

JménoTOP

PoziceNo.1672

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.00%

Objem v oběhu14,400,583,004

Max. objem0

Celkový objem20,000,000,000

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.036536170624,2019-03-31

Nejnižší cena0.000136456926493861,2025-01-13

Veřejný blockchainTOP

Sektor

Sociální sítě

