TAVA
ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations.
ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.
JménoTAVA
PoziceNo.1162
Tržní kapitalizace$0.00
Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00
Podíl na trhu%
Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.04%
Objem v oběhu695,877,944.465572
Max. objem0
Celkový objem1,000,000,000
Poměr v oběhu%
Datum vydání--
Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--
Historické maximum5.447659566153262,2022-07-07
Nejnižší cena0.008411259153674097,2025-04-14
Veřejný blockchainETH
Sektor
Sociální sítě
