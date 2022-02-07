STARS

Stargaze, the top NFT marketplace in the Cosmos ecosystem, is home to Bad Kids, Celestine Sloths, and Mad Scientists. Its platform, known for high transaction volumes, combines community engagement with tech innovation, offering features like a permissionless NFT Launchpad, gas-free onchain marketplace, interchain NFT transfers, and onchain auctions, addressing creators' and collectors' needs. Governed by $STARS tokens, it champions transparent governance and carbon-neutral operations, with innovations like shuffled minting for fair NFT distribution.

JménoSTARS

PoziceNo.4825

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.00%

Objem v oběhu0

Max. objem3,000,000,000

Celkový objem2,986,560,000

Poměr v oběhu0%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.8490712656129081,2022-02-07

Nejnižší cena0.000918359219983067,2025-05-01

Veřejný blockchainSTARGAZE

Sektor

Sociální sítě

