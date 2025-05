SERO

SERO is a next-generation privacy blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the issuance of privacy coins and anonymous assets. Known as a private version of Ethereum, SERO uses zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that performs better than the one used by ZCash. With native anonymous transactions, SERO is the world's first true privacy platform for Decentralized Applications(DApps). SERO also employs the most advanced POW + POS consensus, which provides significantly better network security and performance than POW consensus-based blockchains. The project is funded by former IDG co-founder Mr. Suyang Zhang, LD Capital and Quantum Investment Fund, and is currently collaborating with major mining pools such as F2Pool.

JménoSERO

PoziceNo.1686

Tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0,03%

Objem v oběhu434 826 501

Max. objem647 367 590

Celkový objem592 693 471

Poměr v oběhu0.6716%

Datum vydání2019-06-30 00:00:00

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno0,3 USDT

Historické maximum0.43970494,2021-04-10

Nejnižší cena0.003187564058042448,2024-02-08

Veřejný blockchainSERO

Sektor

Sociální sítě

