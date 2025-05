RPK

RepubliK is a revolution to return the power of social media back to the creators and users who made it possible. We accomplish this by distributing our RPK tokens to everyone according to their contributions. RPK represents 100% of fees generated on Republik, all voting rights and is the sole utility token. Since all fees are in RPK and all fees are redistributed, RepubliK’s community airdrops will run forever. Therefore, RPK is the first token to represent the entire value and ownership of an online community or project. Everyone can use RepubliK as they would TikTok and Instagram except that their content is not just consumed but invested in - every interaction propels creators forward with better earnings and fans can have a stake in their favorite creator’s success. User feeds are served personalised content through our powerful A.I. Recommendation Engine based on interactions, while an XP-tiered levelling system engages everyone in a dynamic and interactive process to level up and earn larger rewards. Further monetization methods include tipping, payment to unlock chats, subscriptions and exclusive content.

JménoRPK

PoziceNo.1826

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.03%

Objem v oběhu965,720,903

Max. objem0

Celkový objem3,000,000,000

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.10293563280630295,2023-11-14

Nejnižší cena0.000975274648058782,2025-04-09

Veřejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociální sítě

