RODAI

RODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.

JménoRODAI

PoziceNo.2539

Tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0,00%

Objem v oběhu54 799 095 330 128,3

Max. objem69 420 000 000 000

Celkový objem69 356 059 317 315,3

Poměr v oběhu0.7893%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.000000120662069818,2024-03-12

Nejnižší cena0.000000000040371775,2024-01-13

Veřejný blockchainSOL

PředstaveníRODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.

Sektor

Sociální sítě

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.

MEXC je vaše nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám. Objevte přední světovou burzu kryptoměn pro nákup, obchodování a vydělávání na kryptoměnách. Obchodujte s bitcoinem BTC, ethereem ETH a více než 3,000 altcoiny.
Hledat
Oblíbené
RODAI/USDT
ROD.AI
----
--
Nejvyšší za 24 h
--
Nejnižší za 24 h
--
Objem za 24 h (RODAI)
--
Částka za 24 h (USDT)
--
Graf
Info
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Tržní obchody
Spot
Open orders（0）
Historie objednávek
Historie obchodů
Otevřené pozice (0)
MEXC je vaše nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám. Objevte přední světovou burzu kryptoměn pro nákup, obchodování a vydělávání na kryptoměnách. Obchodujte s bitcoinem BTC, ethereem ETH a více než 3,000 altcoiny.
RODAI/USDT
ROD.AI
--
--‎--
Nejvyšší za 24 h
--
Nejnižší za 24 h
--
Objem za 24 h (RODAI)
--
Částka za 24 h (USDT)
--
Graf
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Info
Open orders（0）
Historie objednávek
Historie obchodů
Otevřené pozice (0)
network_iconAbnormální chování sítě
Čára 1
Online služby zákazníkům
Loading...