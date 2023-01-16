PAW

$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

JménoPAW

PoziceNo.1149

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.00%

Objem v oběhu947,958,529,404,516

Max. objem0

Celkový objem1,000,000,000,000,000

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.000064522413291757,2023-02-04

Nejnižší cena0.000000000033609974,2023-01-16

Veřejný blockchainETH

Představení$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

Sektor

Sociální sítě

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.

MEXC je vaše nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám. Objevte přední světovou burzu kryptoměn pro nákup, obchodování a vydělávání na kryptoměnách. Obchodujte s bitcoinem BTC, ethereem ETH a více než 3,000 altcoiny.
Hledat
Oblíbené
PAW/USDT
PAW
----
--
Nejvyšší za 24 h
--
Nejnižší za 24 h
--
Objem za 24 h (PAW)
--
Částka za 24 h (USDT)
--
Graf
Info
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Tržní obchody
Spot
Open orders（0）
Historie objednávek
Historie obchodů
Otevřené pozice (0)
MEXC je vaše nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám. Objevte přední světovou burzu kryptoměn pro nákup, obchodování a vydělávání na kryptoměnách. Obchodujte s bitcoinem BTC, ethereem ETH a více než 3,000 altcoiny.
PAW/USDT
PAW
--
--‎--
Nejvyšší za 24 h
--
Nejnižší za 24 h
--
Objem za 24 h (PAW)
--
Částka za 24 h (USDT)
--
Graf
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Info
Open orders（0）
Historie objednávek
Historie obchodů
Otevřené pozice (0)
network_iconAbnormální chování sítě
Čára 1
Online služby zákazníkům
Loading...