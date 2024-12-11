MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

JménoMYSTERY

PoziceNo.1865

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.00%

Objem v oběhu420,690,000,000,000

Max. objem420,690,000,000,000

Celkový objem420,690,000,000,000

Poměr v oběhu1%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Nejnižší cena0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Veřejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociální sítě

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.