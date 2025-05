MANC

Mancium is a token that allows you to participate actively in the MANC ecosystem, which is growing very effectively and successfully at a great rate. Mancium will be used in in-app game purchases, and will have a number of further benefits for its holders. It will be the only token that will allow the purchase of many items and features in MANC’s applications. Those users who hold their Manciums during particular scheduled periods will be provided with even further advantages such as stake interests and bonuses. Another benefit Mancium holders are provided with is the opportunity to join MANC Academy. Besides MANC Academy candidates, Manciums will be used by those users interested in metaverse. Meta versions of MANC games applications will be available only to Mancium holders and holders of Mancium-related NFTs.

JménoMANC

PoziceNo.1643

Tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)%0,03

Objem v oběhu10.000.000

Max. objem100.000.000

Celkový objem100.000.000

Poměr v oběhu0.1%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum8.647274376635101,2024-11-10

Nejnižší cena0.1268864569414022,2025-03-15

Veřejný blockchainETH

PředstaveníMancium is a token that allows you to participate actively in the MANC ecosystem, which is growing very effectively and successfully at a great rate. Mancium will be used in in-app game purchases, and will have a number of further benefits for its holders. It will be the only token that will allow the purchase of many items and features in MANC’s applications. Those users who hold their Manciums during particular scheduled periods will be provided with even further advantages such as stake interests and bonuses. Another benefit Mancium holders are provided with is the opportunity to join MANC Academy. Besides MANC Academy candidates, Manciums will be used by those users interested in metaverse. Meta versions of MANC games applications will be available only to Mancium holders and holders of Mancium-related NFTs.

Sektor

Sociální sítě

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.