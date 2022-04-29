INS

iNFTspace, a NFT trading platform based on DAO incentives, and it will jointly promote the creation and value growth of the NFT field through collaboration. iNFTspace aims to support NFT creators in better promotion of works and community feedback through DAO community building and transaction mining model. iNFTspace supports multiple types of NFT issuance, including art paintings, music, videos, etc., and is mainly based on EVM side chains with lower gas fees (Polygon, Double-A Chain, BSC, etc.), which effectively alleviates the problem of high gas fees for ETH, and will also cover a wider range of user groups and NFT application scenarios based on higher-performance public chains.

JménoINS

PoziceNo.7266

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.00%

Objem v oběhu0

Max. objem0

Celkový objem1,000,000,000,000

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.001097247003011936,2022-04-29

Nejnižší cena0.000000447146639518,2025-05-18

Veřejný blockchainMATIC

PředstaveníiNFTspace, a NFT trading platform based on DAO incentives, and it will jointly promote the creation and value growth of the NFT field through collaboration. iNFTspace aims to support NFT creators in better promotion of works and community feedback through DAO community building and transaction mining model. iNFTspace supports multiple types of NFT issuance, including art paintings, music, videos, etc., and is mainly based on EVM side chains with lower gas fees (Polygon, Double-A Chain, BSC, etc.), which effectively alleviates the problem of high gas fees for ETH, and will also cover a wider range of user groups and NFT application scenarios based on higher-performance public chains.

Sektor

Sociální sítě

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.