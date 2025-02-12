G7

Game7 is pioneering a revolutionary approach to Web3 gaming as a player-led publishing platform that addresses critical industry challenges in user acquisition, distribution, and economy management. Founded by veterans from MetaMask, Activision Blizzard, and Forte Labs, Game7 has secured $60M in funding and built an ecosystem of integrated gaming products. Game7 rewards 80% of all value generated directly back to active users. This player-first model is powered by four key components: Summon (user acquisition and engagement system with 600,000 players), HyperPlay (a Web3-native game store with 750,000+ unique installs), World Builder (economic infrastructure for game developers), and the G7 Network (a gaming chain). Game7's success is evidenced by its metrics: over 1,000,000 verified gamers, 150+ integrated games, and $3,000,000+ in distributed rewards already. The platform has facilitated more than 40,000,000 player actions and partnered with major industry players: MetaMask, Mantle, Arbitrum, and Linea.

JménoG7

PoziceNo.1056

Tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0,02%

Objem v oběhu2 299 999 998

Max. objem0

Celkový objem10 000 000 000

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.2197675046162009,2025-02-12

Nejnižší cena0.002031078317854805,2025-03-29

Veřejný blockchainARB

PředstaveníGame7 is pioneering a revolutionary approach to Web3 gaming as a player-led publishing platform that addresses critical industry challenges in user acquisition, distribution, and economy management. Founded by veterans from MetaMask, Activision Blizzard, and Forte Labs, Game7 has secured $60M in funding and built an ecosystem of integrated gaming products. Game7 rewards 80% of all value generated directly back to active users. This player-first model is powered by four key components: Summon (user acquisition and engagement system with 600,000 players), HyperPlay (a Web3-native game store with 750,000+ unique installs), World Builder (economic infrastructure for game developers), and the G7 Network (a gaming chain). Game7's success is evidenced by its metrics: over 1,000,000 verified gamers, 150+ integrated games, and $3,000,000+ in distributed rewards already. The platform has facilitated more than 40,000,000 player actions and partnered with major industry players: MetaMask, Mantle, Arbitrum, and Linea.

Sektor

Sociální sítě

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.

MEXC je vaše nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám. Objevte přední světovou burzu kryptoměn pro nákup, obchodování a vydělávání na kryptoměnách. Obchodujte s bitcoinem BTC, ethereem ETH a více než 3,000 altcoiny.
Hledat
Oblíbené
G7/USDT
Game7
----
--
Nejvyšší za 24 h
--
Nejnižší za 24 h
--
Objem za 24 h (G7)
--
Částka za 24 h (USDT)
--
Graf
Info
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Tržní obchody
Spot
Open orders（0）
Historie objednávek
Historie obchodů
Otevřené pozice (0)
MEXC je vaše nejjednodušší cesta ke kryptoměnám. Objevte přední světovou burzu kryptoměn pro nákup, obchodování a vydělávání na kryptoměnách. Obchodujte s bitcoinem BTC, ethereem ETH a více než 3,000 altcoiny.
G7/USDT
Game7
--
--‎--
Nejvyšší za 24 h
--
Nejnižší za 24 h
--
Objem za 24 h (G7)
--
Částka za 24 h (USDT)
--
Graf
Kniha objed.
Tržní obchody
Info
Open orders（0）
Historie objednávek
Historie obchodů
Otevřené pozice (0)
network_iconAbnormální chování sítě
Čára 1
Online služby zákazníkům
Loading...