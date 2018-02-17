FSN

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

JménoFSN

PoziceNo.1915

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.17%

Objem v oběhu78,005,836.13872573

Max. objem0

Celkový objem78,005,836.13872573

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání2018-02-17 00:00:00

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum12.600199699401855,2018-05-05

Nejnižší cena0.01032814448158765,2025-04-23

Veřejný blockchainFSN

Sektor

Sociální sítě

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceProhlášení: Zdrojem dat je cmc a neměly by být považovány za investiční poradenství.

