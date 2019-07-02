CHZ

Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.

JménoCHZ

PoziceNo.141

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu0.0001%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.27%

Objem v oběhu9,622,766,246

Max. objem∞

Celkový objem9,622,766,246

Poměr v oběhu%

Datum vydání2019-07-02 00:00:00

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.89147509,2021-03-13

Nejnižší cena0.0040007649349,2019-09-27

Veřejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociální sítě

