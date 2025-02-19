CGX

Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

JménoCGX

PoziceNo.2665

Tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0.00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0.03%

Objem v oběhu173,198,643

Max. objem1,000,000,000

Celkový objem1,000,000,000

Poměr v oběhu0.1731%

Datum vydání--

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno--

Historické maximum0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19

Nejnižší cena0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20

Veřejný blockchainRONIN

Sektor

Sociální sítě

