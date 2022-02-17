BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

JménoBSPT

PoziceNo.5196

Tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Plně zředěná tržní kapitalizace$0,00

Podíl na trhu%

Objem obchodování / tržní kapitalizace (24 h)0,00%

Objem v oběhu0

Max. objem1 000 000 000

Celkový objem1 000 000 000

Poměr v oběhu0%

Datum vydání2022-02-17 00:00:00

Cena, za kterou bylo aktivum poprvé vydáno0,05 USDT

Historické maximum0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

Nejnižší cena0.000046788675485017,2025-04-26

Veřejný blockchainETH

Sektor

Sociální sítě

