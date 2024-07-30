SRM to EUR Conversion & Market Data
The live price of SRM is -- EUR. 10 SRM equals -- EUR. The current value of 1 SRM is 0.00% against the exchange rate to EUR in the last 24 hours. The current SRM market cap is -- EUR.
Create a free MEXC account to instantly purchase Serum as the preferred cryptocurrency today
MEXC Serum Resources
Learn more about Serum on MEXC: price and market data, basic token information or access trading pairs.
Latest SRM to EUR Conversion Rate
The conversion rate of SRM has increased.Currently, 10 SRM is valued at -- EUR, which means that buying 5 SRM will cost -- EUR. Similarly, 1 EUR can be traded for -- SRM, and 50 EUR can be converted to -- SRM, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SRM to EUR has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- EUR and a low of -- EUR. One month ago, the value of 1 SRM was -- EUR, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, SRM has changed by -- EUR, resulting in a change of -- in its value.
Convert SRM to EUR
- 0.5 SRM-- EUR
- 1 SRM-- EUR
- 5 SRM-- EUR
- 10 SRM-- EUR
- 50 SRM-- EUR
- 100 SRM-- EUR
- 500 SRM-- EUR
- 1,000 SRM-- EUR
Convert EUR to SRM
- 0.5 EUR-- SRM
- 1 EUR-- SRM
- 5 EUR-- SRM
- 10 EUR-- SRM
- 50 EUR-- SRM
- 100 EUR-- SRM
- 500 EUR-- SRM
- 1,000 EUR-- SRM