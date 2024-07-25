The live price of ORN is -- VND . 10 ORN equals -- VND . The current value of 1 ORN is 0.00% against the exchange rate to VND in the last 24 hours. The current ORN market cap is -- VND .

Latest ORN to VND Conversion Rate

The conversion rate of ORN has increased. Currently, 10 ORN is valued at -- VND, which means that buying 5 ORN will cost -- VND. Similarly, 1 VND can be traded for -- ORN, and 50 VND can be converted to -- ORN, excluding any platform or gas fees.

The conversion rate of 1 ORN to VND has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- VND and a low of -- VND. One month ago, the value of 1 ORN was -- VND, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, ORN has changed by -- VND, resulting in a change of -- in its value.