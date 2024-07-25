NMR to VND Conversion & Market Data

The live price of NMR is -- VND. 10 NMR equals -- VND. The current value of 1 NMR is 0.00% against the exchange rate to VND in the last 24 hours. The current NMR market cap is -- VND.

Create a free MEXC account to instantly purchase Numerai as the preferred cryptocurrency today

MEXC Numerai Resources

Learn more about Numerai on MEXC: price and market data, basic token information or access trading pairs.

Latest NMR to VND Conversion Rate

The conversion rate of NMR has increased.Currently, 10 NMR is valued at -- VND, which means that buying 5 NMR will cost -- VND. Similarly, 1 VND can be traded for -- NMR, and 50 VND can be converted to -- NMR, excluding any platform or gas fees.

The conversion rate of 1 NMR to VND has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- VND and a low of -- VND. One month ago, the value of 1 NMR was -- VND, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, NMR has changed by -- VND, resulting in a change of -- in its value.

Convert NMR to VND

Amount
Converted to
  • 0.5 NMR
    -- VND
  • 1 NMR
    -- VND
  • 5 NMR
    -- VND
  • 10 NMR
    -- VND
  • 50 NMR
    -- VND
  • 100 NMR
    -- VND
  • 500 NMR
    -- VND
  • 1,000 NMR
    -- VND

Convert VND to NMR

Amount
Converted to
  • 0.5 VND
    -- NMR
  • 1 VND
    -- NMR
  • 5 VND
    -- NMR
  • 10 VND
    -- NMR
  • 50 VND
    -- NMR
  • 100 VND
    -- NMR
  • 500 VND
    -- NMR
  • 1,000 VND
    -- NMR