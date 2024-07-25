NMR to EUR Conversion & Market Data
The live price of NMR is -- EUR. 10 NMR equals -- EUR. The current value of 1 NMR is 0.00% against the exchange rate to EUR in the last 24 hours. The current NMR market cap is -- EUR.
Create a free MEXC account to instantly purchase Numerai as the preferred cryptocurrency today
MEXC Numerai Resources
Learn more about Numerai on MEXC: price and market data, basic token information or access trading pairs.
Latest NMR to EUR Conversion Rate
The conversion rate of NMR has increased.Currently, 10 NMR is valued at -- EUR, which means that buying 5 NMR will cost -- EUR. Similarly, 1 EUR can be traded for -- NMR, and 50 EUR can be converted to -- NMR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 NMR to EUR has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- EUR and a low of -- EUR. One month ago, the value of 1 NMR was -- EUR, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, NMR has changed by -- EUR, resulting in a change of -- in its value.
Convert NMR to EUR
- 0.5 NMR-- EUR
- 1 NMR-- EUR
- 5 NMR-- EUR
- 10 NMR-- EUR
- 50 NMR-- EUR
- 100 NMR-- EUR
- 500 NMR-- EUR
- 1,000 NMR-- EUR
Convert EUR to NMR
- 0.5 EUR-- NMR
- 1 EUR-- NMR
- 5 EUR-- NMR
- 10 EUR-- NMR
- 50 EUR-- NMR
- 100 EUR-- NMR
- 500 EUR-- NMR
- 1,000 EUR-- NMR