NIFT to USD Conversion & Market Data

The live price of NIFT is -- USD. 10 NIFT equals -- USD. The current value of 1 NIFT is 0.00% against the exchange rate to USD in the last 24 hours. The current NIFT market cap is -- USD.

Create a free MEXC account to instantly purchase NIFT as the preferred cryptocurrency today

MEXC NIFT Resources

Learn more about NIFT on MEXC: price and market data, basic token information or access trading pairs.

Latest NIFT to USD Conversion Rate

The conversion rate of NIFT has increased.Currently, 10 NIFT is valued at -- USD, which means that buying 5 NIFT will cost -- USD. Similarly, 1 USD can be traded for -- NIFT, and 50 USD can be converted to -- NIFT, excluding any platform or gas fees.

The conversion rate of 1 NIFT to USD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- USD and a low of -- USD. One month ago, the value of 1 NIFT was -- USD, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, NIFT has changed by -- USD, resulting in a change of -- in its value.

Convert NIFT to USD

Amount
Converted to
  • 0.5 NIFT
    -- USD
  • 1 NIFT
    -- USD
  • 5 NIFT
    -- USD
  • 10 NIFT
    -- USD
  • 50 NIFT
    -- USD
  • 100 NIFT
    -- USD
  • 500 NIFT
    -- USD
  • 1,000 NIFT
    -- USD

Convert USD to NIFT

Amount
Converted to
  • 0.5 USD
    -- NIFT
  • 1 USD
    -- NIFT
  • 5 USD
    -- NIFT
  • 10 USD
    -- NIFT
  • 50 USD
    -- NIFT
  • 100 USD
    -- NIFT
  • 500 USD
    -- NIFT
  • 1,000 USD
    -- NIFT