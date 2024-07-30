The live price of LNR is -- MAD . 10 LNR equals -- MAD . The current value of 1 LNR is 0.00% against the exchange rate to MAD in the last 24 hours. The current LNR market cap is -- MAD .

Latest LNR to MAD Conversion Rate

The conversion rate of LNR has increased. Currently, 10 LNR is valued at -- MAD, which means that buying 5 LNR will cost -- MAD. Similarly, 1 MAD can be traded for -- LNR, and 50 MAD can be converted to -- LNR, excluding any platform or gas fees.

The conversion rate of 1 LNR to MAD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- MAD and a low of -- MAD. One month ago, the value of 1 LNR was -- MAD, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, LNR has changed by -- MAD, resulting in a change of -- in its value.