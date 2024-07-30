HORD to EGP Conversion & Market Data
The live price of HORD is -- EGP. 10 HORD equals -- EGP. The current value of 1 HORD is 0.00% against the exchange rate to EGP in the last 24 hours. The current HORD market cap is -- EGP.
Create a free MEXC account to instantly purchase Hord as the preferred cryptocurrency today
MEXC Hord Resources
Learn more about Hord on MEXC: price and market data, basic token information or access trading pairs.
Latest HORD to EGP Conversion Rate
The conversion rate of HORD has increased.Currently, 10 HORD is valued at -- EGP, which means that buying 5 HORD will cost -- EGP. Similarly, 1 EGP can be traded for -- HORD, and 50 EGP can be converted to -- HORD, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 HORD to EGP has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- EGP and a low of -- EGP. One month ago, the value of 1 HORD was -- EGP, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, HORD has changed by -- EGP, resulting in a change of -- in its value.
Convert HORD to EGP
- 0.5 HORD-- EGP
- 1 HORD-- EGP
- 5 HORD-- EGP
- 10 HORD-- EGP
- 50 HORD-- EGP
- 100 HORD-- EGP
- 500 HORD-- EGP
- 1,000 HORD-- EGP
Convert EGP to HORD
- 0.5 EGP-- HORD
- 1 EGP-- HORD
- 5 EGP-- HORD
- 10 EGP-- HORD
- 50 EGP-- HORD
- 100 EGP-- HORD
- 500 EGP-- HORD
- 1,000 EGP-- HORD