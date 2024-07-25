The live price of DEUS is -- CHF . 10 DEUS equals -- CHF . The current value of 1 DEUS is 0.00% against the exchange rate to CHF in the last 24 hours. The current DEUS market cap is -- CHF .

Latest DEUS to CHF Conversion Rate

The conversion rate of DEUS has increased. Currently, 10 DEUS is valued at -- CHF, which means that buying 5 DEUS will cost -- CHF. Similarly, 1 CHF can be traded for -- DEUS, and 50 CHF can be converted to -- DEUS, excluding any platform or gas fees.

The conversion rate of 1 DEUS to CHF has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- CHF and a low of -- CHF. One month ago, the value of 1 DEUS was -- CHF, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, DEUS has changed by -- CHF, resulting in a change of -- in its value.