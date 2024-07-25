CRAFT to USD Conversion & Market Data
The live price of CRAFT is -- USD. 10 CRAFT equals -- USD. The current value of 1 CRAFT is 0.00% against the exchange rate to USD in the last 24 hours. The current CRAFT market cap is -- USD.
Create a free MEXC account to instantly purchase CRAFT as the preferred cryptocurrency today
MEXC CRAFT Resources
Learn more about CRAFT on MEXC: price and market data, basic token information or access trading pairs.
Latest CRAFT to USD Conversion Rate
The conversion rate of CRAFT has increased.Currently, 10 CRAFT is valued at -- USD, which means that buying 5 CRAFT will cost -- USD. Similarly, 1 USD can be traded for -- CRAFT, and 50 USD can be converted to -- CRAFT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CRAFT to USD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- USD and a low of -- USD. One month ago, the value of 1 CRAFT was -- USD, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, CRAFT has changed by -- USD, resulting in a change of -- in its value.
Convert CRAFT to USD
- 0.5 CRAFT-- USD
- 1 CRAFT-- USD
- 5 CRAFT-- USD
- 10 CRAFT-- USD
- 50 CRAFT-- USD
- 100 CRAFT-- USD
- 500 CRAFT-- USD
- 1,000 CRAFT-- USD
Convert USD to CRAFT
- 0.5 USD-- CRAFT
- 1 USD-- CRAFT
- 5 USD-- CRAFT
- 10 USD-- CRAFT
- 50 USD-- CRAFT
- 100 USD-- CRAFT
- 500 USD-- CRAFT
- 1,000 USD-- CRAFT