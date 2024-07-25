The live price of CRAFT is -- PHP . 10 CRAFT equals -- PHP . The current value of 1 CRAFT is 0.00% against the exchange rate to PHP in the last 24 hours. The current CRAFT market cap is -- PHP .

Latest CRAFT to PHP Conversion Rate

The conversion rate of CRAFT has increased. Currently, 10 CRAFT is valued at -- PHP, which means that buying 5 CRAFT will cost -- PHP. Similarly, 1 PHP can be traded for -- CRAFT, and 50 PHP can be converted to -- CRAFT, excluding any platform or gas fees.

The conversion rate of 1 CRAFT to PHP has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- PHP and a low of -- PHP. One month ago, the value of 1 CRAFT was -- PHP, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, CRAFT has changed by -- PHP, resulting in a change of -- in its value.