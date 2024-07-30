The live price of COVN is -- BRL . 10 COVN equals -- BRL . The current value of 1 COVN is 0.00% against the exchange rate to BRL in the last 24 hours. The current COVN market cap is -- BRL .

Latest COVN to BRL Conversion Rate

The conversion rate of COVN has increased. Currently, 10 COVN is valued at -- BRL, which means that buying 5 COVN will cost -- BRL. Similarly, 1 BRL can be traded for -- COVN, and 50 BRL can be converted to -- COVN, excluding any platform or gas fees.

The conversion rate of 1 COVN to BRL has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- BRL and a low of -- BRL. One month ago, the value of 1 COVN was -- BRL, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, COVN has changed by -- BRL, resulting in a change of -- in its value.