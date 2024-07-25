CLS to USD Conversion & Market Data
The live price of CLS is -- USD. 10 CLS equals -- USD. The current value of 1 CLS is 0.00% against the exchange rate to USD in the last 24 hours. The current CLS market cap is -- USD.
Create a free MEXC account to instantly purchase CLS as the preferred cryptocurrency today
MEXC CLS Resources
Learn more about CLS on MEXC: price and market data, basic token information or access trading pairs.
Latest CLS to USD Conversion Rate
The conversion rate of CLS has increased.Currently, 10 CLS is valued at -- USD, which means that buying 5 CLS will cost -- USD. Similarly, 1 USD can be traded for -- CLS, and 50 USD can be converted to -- CLS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CLS to USD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- USD and a low of -- USD. One month ago, the value of 1 CLS was -- USD, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, CLS has changed by -- USD, resulting in a change of -- in its value.
Convert CLS to USD
- 0.5 CLS-- USD
- 1 CLS-- USD
- 5 CLS-- USD
- 10 CLS-- USD
- 50 CLS-- USD
- 100 CLS-- USD
- 500 CLS-- USD
- 1,000 CLS-- USD
Convert USD to CLS
- 0.5 USD-- CLS
- 1 USD-- CLS
- 5 USD-- CLS
- 10 USD-- CLS
- 50 USD-- CLS
- 100 USD-- CLS
- 500 USD-- CLS
- 1,000 USD-- CLS