CGU to USD Conversion & Market Data
The live price of CGU is -- USD. 10 CGU equals -- USD. The current value of 1 CGU is 0.00% against the exchange rate to USD in the last 24 hours. The current CGU market cap is -- USD.
Create a free MEXC account to instantly purchase CGU as the preferred cryptocurrency today
MEXC CGU Resources
Learn more about CGU on MEXC: price and market data, basic token information or access trading pairs.
Latest CGU to USD Conversion Rate
The conversion rate of CGU has increased.Currently, 10 CGU is valued at -- USD, which means that buying 5 CGU will cost -- USD. Similarly, 1 USD can be traded for -- CGU, and 50 USD can be converted to -- CGU, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CGU to USD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- USD and a low of -- USD. One month ago, the value of 1 CGU was -- USD, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, CGU has changed by -- USD, resulting in a change of -- in its value.
Convert CGU to USD
- 0.5 CGU-- USD
- 1 CGU-- USD
- 5 CGU-- USD
- 10 CGU-- USD
- 50 CGU-- USD
- 100 CGU-- USD
- 500 CGU-- USD
- 1,000 CGU-- USD
Convert USD to CGU
- 0.5 USD-- CGU
- 1 USD-- CGU
- 5 USD-- CGU
- 10 USD-- CGU
- 50 USD-- CGU
- 100 USD-- CGU
- 500 USD-- CGU
- 1,000 USD-- CGU