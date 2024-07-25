BAS to USD Conversion & Market Data
The live price of BAS is -- USD. 10 BAS equals -- USD. The current value of 1 BAS is 0.00% against the exchange rate to USD in the last 24 hours. The current BAS market cap is -- USD.
Create a free MEXC account to instantly purchase BAS as the preferred cryptocurrency today
MEXC BAS Resources
Learn more about BAS on MEXC: price and market data, basic token information or access trading pairs.
Latest BAS to USD Conversion Rate
The conversion rate of BAS has increased.Currently, 10 BAS is valued at -- USD, which means that buying 5 BAS will cost -- USD. Similarly, 1 USD can be traded for -- BAS, and 50 USD can be converted to -- BAS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 BAS to USD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- USD and a low of -- USD. One month ago, the value of 1 BAS was -- USD, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, BAS has changed by -- USD, resulting in a change of -- in its value.
Convert BAS to USD
- 0.5 BAS-- USD
- 1 BAS-- USD
- 5 BAS-- USD
- 10 BAS-- USD
- 50 BAS-- USD
- 100 BAS-- USD
- 500 BAS-- USD
- 1,000 BAS-- USD
Convert USD to BAS
- 0.5 USD-- BAS
- 1 USD-- BAS
- 5 USD-- BAS
- 10 USD-- BAS
- 50 USD-- BAS
- 100 USD-- BAS
- 500 USD-- BAS
- 1,000 USD-- BAS