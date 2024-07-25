AVXT to USD Conversion & Market Data
The live price of AVXT is -- USD. 10 AVXT equals -- USD. The current value of 1 AVXT is 0.00% against the exchange rate to USD in the last 24 hours. The current AVXT market cap is -- USD.
Create a free MEXC account to instantly purchase AVXT as the preferred cryptocurrency today
MEXC AVXT Resources
Learn more about AVXT on MEXC: price and market data, basic token information or access trading pairs.
Latest AVXT to USD Conversion Rate
The conversion rate of AVXT has increased.Currently, 10 AVXT is valued at -- USD, which means that buying 5 AVXT will cost -- USD. Similarly, 1 USD can be traded for -- AVXT, and 50 USD can be converted to -- AVXT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AVXT to USD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of -- USD and a low of -- USD. One month ago, the value of 1 AVXT was -- USD, which represents a -- change in its current value. In the last 90 days, AVXT has changed by -- USD, resulting in a change of -- in its value.
Convert AVXT to USD
- 0.5 AVXT-- USD
- 1 AVXT-- USD
- 5 AVXT-- USD
- 10 AVXT-- USD
- 50 AVXT-- USD
- 100 AVXT-- USD
- 500 AVXT-- USD
- 1,000 AVXT-- USD
Convert USD to AVXT
- 0.5 USD-- AVXT
- 1 USD-- AVXT
- 5 USD-- AVXT
- 10 USD-- AVXT
- 50 USD-- AVXT
- 100 USD-- AVXT
- 500 USD-- AVXT
- 1,000 USD-- AVXT