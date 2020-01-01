Upril (UPRIL) এর টোকেনোমিক্স
Upril (UPRIL) এর তথ্য
Upril (UPRIL) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ
Upril (UPRIL) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।
Upril (UPRIL) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ
Upril (UPRIL) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।
মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:
মোট সরবরাহ:
সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক UPRIL টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:
বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।
সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:
মোট কতগুলো UPRIL টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):
বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।
মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:
নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।
ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?
উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।
সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।
স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।
নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।
এখন যেহেতু আপনি UPRIL এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, UPRILটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!
UPRIL এর প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন
জানতে চান কোথায় UPRIL এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে? আমাদের UPRIL প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন পৃষ্ঠাটি মার্কেটের মনোভাব, ঐতিহাসিক ট্রেন্ড এবং প্রযুক্তিগত সূচকগুলোকে একত্রিত করে একটি ভবিষ্যৎমুখী দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি প্রদান করে।
ডিসক্লেইমার
এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।