STIMA (STIMA) এর তথ্য

STIMA is the first cryptocurrency based on a value standard, a cross-property sharing concept that will revolutionize how we own, transact and monetize real-world assets of value. Anything, from artwork and jewelry to rare wines and spirits, luxury watches and collectible vehicles, can be staked and converted into STIMA tokens. More specifically STIMA is a utility token, that through a cryptographic system correlates its native crypto currency to the value of physical assets. Ultimately this token allows for an economic exchange that goes beyond conventional rules surrounding transactional elements related to a given asset. In particular, a person holding an asset with a proven intrinsic value determined by objective valuation metrics can unburden the asset sale process by receiving STIMA. In turn, STIMA as an ecosystem will allow its wider investor base to tap into a pool of historically appreciating assets, with fractional ownership guaranteeing diversification to all token holders. These assets have all been minted by owners prior to the listing date on crypto exchanges, optimizing their asset’s value and allowing them, should they choose to, unlock their tokens by handing staked property into a STIMA accredited vault. They will then be free to exchange the tokens into fiat or other crypto currencies, sell privately or finally convert STIMA into any other real world asset on our platform.