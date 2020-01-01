ApeScreener (APES) এর তথ্য

ApeScreener is the Web3 Super App to Invest Smarter, Grow Faster and Profit Easier. Powered by ApeScreener Intelligence.

How do you find good coins? How do you analyze them? What to buy, when to buy, when to sell, and how much? Every investor faces these questions. ApeScreener is the app that turns those questions into clear, confident decisions.

Track Your Portfolio with Laser Precision Our portfolio tracker gives you full visibility over your assets: real-time PnL, risk exposure, buy/sell records, performance multiplier, etc.

Discover crypto gems in a single swipe. Explore thousands of crypto projects with our Discover module. Just swipe left or right to browse project profile cards. Each card gives you the key info you need to spark your interest or skip what doesn’t fit.

Do Your Own Research, Simplified DYOR just got way simpler with our Research module. We give you all the info you need about a project in one place:

What is the project about and its key features.

Full token breakdown: contract safety, buy/sell taxes, tokenomics and more.

Holders Chart gives you the precise supply distribution between different holder’s categories.

Monitor real-time X (Twitter) activity, influencer signals, and social sentiment on a project.

Risk Management You’ll Actually Use Automate your entries and exits using DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) in and out.

Set derisking targets (2x, 3x, or custom) to secure profits while riding upside.

Revoke contracts and monitor wallet safety.

Rebalance your assets based on your Investor Profile.

and more.

Made for All Crypto Users Whether you’re just getting started in crypto or already deep into the trenches, ApeScreener gives you everything you need to invest smarter, grow faster, and profit easier.

ApeScreener - Your Genius Edge.