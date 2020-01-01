10 figs (FIGS) এর তথ্য

10 figs is literally 10 figs

limited supply of ten delicious figs

symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana.

wtf is 10 figs?

$figs is an entirely original meta

let’s break it down 👇

figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers

6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs

what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs

tokenomics:

tl:dr there are only 10 $figs

Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10

memes part 1:

beyond numbers & tokenomics…

figs is a just a f****** fruit

figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit.

memes part 2:

fig heads

we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas.

memes part 3:

fig season

As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe

fig season is coming.

memes part 4:

fig brained = high IQ + retardio

A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin.

the community:

what is a meme without a community?

Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process

it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in