KakaoBank signals entry into stablecoin market as South Korea opens the door

South Korean digital bank KakaoBank hopes to cement its place in the stablecoin market and is reportedly reviewing various entry strategies, including a potential won-pegged stablecoin. Local media outlet reports say KakaoBank’s chief financial officer, Kwon Tae-hoon, has confirmed that…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 14:59
China mulls launch of first stablecoins in push to challenge US Dollar dominance

China is preparing to launch its first stablecoins as part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on the US Dollar (USD), according to a Financial Times report on Wednesday.
Fxstreet2025/08/07 14:54
UK firms Union Jack Oil and Reabold Resources plan to mine Bitcoin using idle natural gas

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to NLNico, British companies Union Jack Oil and Reabold Resources plan to mine Bitcoin using idle natural gas in West Newton, via 360
PANews2025/08/07 14:48
ECR Minerals, a publicly listed gold exploration and development company, has launched a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy.

PANews reported on August 7th that ECR Minerals, a gold exploration and development company listed on the London Stock Exchange, plans to adopt a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy, according to
PANews2025/08/07 14:21
Some old YouTube accounts were stolen and used to promote fraudulent trading robots. The scam has currently stolen 256 ETH

PANews reported on August 7th that cybersecurity firm SentinelLABS reported that several YouTube accounts that previously published crypto news and investment tips had been compromised by criminals to promote scam
PANews2025/08/07 14:13
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 82.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 913.45.

PANews reported on August 7 that according to an official announcement, Japanese fashion brand ANAP purchased 82.33 BTC and currently owns a total of 913.45 BTC.
PANews2025/08/07 14:03
Fuel and Rockets: Is the Perpetual Contract the Engine of This Round of Alt-Bull Market?

The 2025 crypto bull market may already be here, but the way it roars will be unlike any other. If you're still focusing on spot trading volume to gauge market
PANews2025/08/07 14:00
Caila, the AI agent for the BNB Chain ecosystem, announced on X that it is entering the Kalshi

PANews reported on August 7th that Caila, an AI agent within the BNB Chain ecosystem, has begun participating in the weather forecast section of Kalshi, a US CFTC-regulated prediction market
PANews2025/08/07 13:47
Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed shares surged over 20% in the day.

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed stock rose by more than 20% during the day, possibly influenced by the news that "Cao
PANews2025/08/07 13:38
HashFlare founders ask US court to reduce prison time

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Cointelegraph, the co-founders of the defunct cryptocurrency mining service HashFlare asked a US judge to exempt them from additional imprisonment after admitting
PANews2025/08/07 13:17

