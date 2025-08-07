2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
China's central bank will conduct 700 billion yuan of reverse repurchase operations

China's central bank will conduct 700 billion yuan of reverse repurchase operations

PANews reported on August 7 that the People's Bank of China's Open Market Operations Office issued an announcement stating that in order to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system,
PANews2025/08/07 17:06
WLFI launches USD1 points program to reward stablecoin users

WLFI launches USD1 points program to reward stablecoin users

PANews reported on August 7th that WLFI announced the upcoming launch of a USD1 Points Program, aiming to reward stablecoin users through a loyalty reward mechanism. The program will initially
PANews2025/08/07 16:46
AguilaTrades once again spent 4.6 million USDC leverage to open $98 million in BTC and ETH long positions

AguilaTrades once again spent 4.6 million USDC leverage to open $98 million in BTC and ETH long positions

PANews reported on August 7th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades, the "mysterious whale" who previously lost $40 million, has become active again. He deposited $4.6 million in USDC
PANews2025/08/07 16:36
Malicious crypto trading bots siphon over $900k via aged YouTube accounts

Malicious crypto trading bots siphon over $900k via aged YouTube accounts

A network of crypto scammers is leveraging aged YouTube accounts to push trading bots that lure users into deploying malicious smart contracts capable of draining their wallets. Sounding the alarm on this “widespread and ongoing” threat, senior threat researcher Alex…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 16:20
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 7: Galaxy Digital Holds $34M In XRP, Bitcoin ETFs End Outflows Streak, IREN Mines More BTC Than MARA

[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 7: Galaxy Digital Holds $34M In XRP, Bitcoin ETFs End Outflows Streak, IREN Mines More BTC Than MARA

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates A filing by Galaxy Digital shows it holds $34.4 million in XRP, US Spot Bitcoin ETFs ended their multi-day outflows streak,
Insidebitcoins2025/08/07 16:18
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million

According to PANews on August 7, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews2025/08/07 16:16
DeFi's "Godfather" operates RWA, and the tokenized asset management platform Superstate has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in two years.

DeFi's "Godfather" operates RWA, and the tokenized asset management platform Superstate has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in two years.

By Nancy, PANews Tokenization is becoming one of the few narratives in this crypto cycle that has Wall Street bowing and regulators agreeing. Amidst this RWA craze, Superstate, a tokenized
PANews2025/08/07 16:10
China FOMO strikes again as nation tests stablecoin rollout to boost renminbi: report

China FOMO strikes again as nation tests stablecoin rollout to boost renminbi: report

Insiders say China plans to launch renminbi-backed stablecoins in an effort to combat the U.S. dollar. However, the launch is held back by capital outflow concerns. In a recent article by the Financial Times, its been revealed that Chinese officials…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 16:09
British blockchain project BOB has raised a total of US$21 million in financing, with participation from Amber Group and others.

British blockchain project BOB has raised a total of US$21 million in financing, with participation from Amber Group and others.

PANews reported on August 7th that BOB, a UK blockchain project focused on building a hybrid Bitcoin and Ethereum DeFi chain, has raised a total of $21 million since December
PANews2025/08/07 16:06
Regulatory turmoil: Hong Kong issues strictest stablecoin regulations, US seeks to build on-chain financial markets

Regulatory turmoil: Hong Kong issues strictest stablecoin regulations, US seeks to build on-chain financial markets

On August 1, the highly anticipated Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance was finally officially implemented. Amidst the market's heated speculation, regulators have unsurprisingly poured cold water on stablecoins. Hong Kong's stablecoin
PANews2025/08/07 16:00

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

