China's central bank will conduct 700 billion yuan of reverse repurchase operations
PANews reported on August 7 that the People's Bank of China's Open Market Operations Office issued an announcement stating that in order to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system,
PANews
2025/08/07 17:06
WLFI launches USD1 points program to reward stablecoin users
PANews reported on August 7th that WLFI announced the upcoming launch of a USD1 Points Program, aiming to reward stablecoin users through a loyalty reward mechanism. The program will initially
PANews
2025/08/07 16:46
AguilaTrades once again spent 4.6 million USDC leverage to open $98 million in BTC and ETH long positions
PANews reported on August 7th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades, the "mysterious whale" who previously lost $40 million, has become active again. He deposited $4.6 million in USDC
PANews
2025/08/07 16:36
Malicious crypto trading bots siphon over $900k via aged YouTube accounts
A network of crypto scammers is leveraging aged YouTube accounts to push trading bots that lure users into deploying malicious smart contracts capable of draining their wallets. Sounding the alarm on this “widespread and ongoing” threat, senior threat researcher Alex…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 16:20
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 7: Galaxy Digital Holds $34M In XRP, Bitcoin ETFs End Outflows Streak, IREN Mines More BTC Than MARA
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates A filing by Galaxy Digital shows it holds $34.4 million in XRP, US Spot Bitcoin ETFs ended their multi-day outflows streak,
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/07 16:18
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million
According to PANews on August 7, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews
2025/08/07 16:16
DeFi's "Godfather" operates RWA, and the tokenized asset management platform Superstate has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in two years.
By Nancy, PANews Tokenization is becoming one of the few narratives in this crypto cycle that has Wall Street bowing and regulators agreeing. Amidst this RWA craze, Superstate, a tokenized
PANews
2025/08/07 16:10
China FOMO strikes again as nation tests stablecoin rollout to boost renminbi: report
Insiders say China plans to launch renminbi-backed stablecoins in an effort to combat the U.S. dollar. However, the launch is held back by capital outflow concerns. In a recent article by the Financial Times, its been revealed that Chinese officials…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 16:09
British blockchain project BOB has raised a total of US$21 million in financing, with participation from Amber Group and others.
PANews reported on August 7th that BOB, a UK blockchain project focused on building a hybrid Bitcoin and Ethereum DeFi chain, has raised a total of $21 million since December
PANews
2025/08/07 16:06
Regulatory turmoil: Hong Kong issues strictest stablecoin regulations, US seeks to build on-chain financial markets
On August 1, the highly anticipated Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance was finally officially implemented. Amidst the market's heated speculation, regulators have unsurprisingly poured cold water on stablecoins. Hong Kong's stablecoin
PANews
2025/08/07 16:00
