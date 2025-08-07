MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Trump to sign executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on August 7 that according to foreign media reports, Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, intending to allow private equity, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative
PANews
2025/08/07 18:08
Hong Kong's first RWA industry white paper released: The idea that everything can be RWA is a false proposition
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to 36Kr, the "Real-World Asset Warranty (RWA) Industry Development Research Report - Industry Edition 2025" was released in Hong Kong today, systematically proposing
PANews
2025/08/07 18:03
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading sideways below the $116,000 mark so far this week, reflecting a cautious tone among traders amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty.
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 18:01
A Conversation with TD Cowen's Head of Research: Analyzing the Key to MSTR's Record-Breaking Q2 Earnings: $10 Billion in Net Revenue
Original title: In Q2 Earnings, MSTR Surges, and Coinbase Stumbles. But What's Next? Moderator: Steven Ehrlich, Lead Writer, Unchained Guests: Lance Vitanza, Managing Director and Head of Equity Research at
PANews
2025/08/07 18:00
Savvy Mining users earn daily by activating BTC miners with XRP
With XRP gaining momentum, platforms like SAVVY MINING offer investors a way to earn daily passive income without hardware or technical expertise. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 17:38
Musk: Grok Imagine video generation function is now available on Android
PANews reported on August 7th that Elon Musk announced that the Grok Imagine video generation feature is now available on Android . Users can experience the feature on Android devices,
PANews
2025/08/07 17:36
Exclusive Interview with Solana Mobile General Manager: How does the zero-commission Web3 mobile Seeker start the flywheel effect?
Author: Token Relations Compiled by Tim, PANews In this month’s new Solana Sessions interview series, we spoke with Emmett Hollyer, General Manager of Solana Mobile. Solana Mobile, an innovative project
PANews
2025/08/07 17:30
UAE SCA and Dubai VARA reach crypto regulatory cooperation to promote mutual recognition of licenses
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Cointelegraph , the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority ( SCA ) and the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority ( VARA ) announced
PANews
2025/08/07 17:27
INFINIT: IN airdrop claims will open today at 18:00 for a period of one month
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to an official announcement, users of the INFINIT ecosystem can now claim the IN airdrop at claim.infinit.tech from 6:00 PM on August 7th
PANews
2025/08/07 17:22
Number Of Salaries Paid In Crypto Triples In A Year With USDC The Favorite: Report
The number of professionals that are receiving their salaries in crypto has tripled between 2023 and 2024 with USD Coin (USDC) the preferred payment option amid Circle’s enterprise push, a
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/07 17:18
