Bitcoin ETFs end 4-day bleeding streak with $92M inflows, can BTC follow?
The U.S.-listed Bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded funds have finally broken their losing streak, snapping back with a positive trading session after days of heavy outflows. According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs pulled in approximately $91.6 million in net inflows on August 6.…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:38
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant: Paras Malik will lead the U.S. Treasury’s AI-related work
PANews reported on August 7 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said Paras Malik is leading the Treasury Department's AI efforts. He also stated that the trade agreement is essentially complete,
PANews
2025/08/07 19:36
Trump: Instructs U.S. Commerce Department to conduct census
PANews reported on August 7 that US President Trump posted on social media: "I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin a new, highly accurate census based on
PANews
2025/08/07 19:26
US Treasury Secretary Benson: I don't think this is the biggest reshaping of the trade landscape since 1935
PANews reported on August 7 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson & Shaw said: "I don't think this is the biggest reshaping of the trade landscape since 1935. Previous regulatory policies
PANews
2025/08/07 19:25
The Bank of England hints its rate-cutting campaign may be coming to an end
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, the Bank of England reiterated its guidance of "taking a gradual and cautious approach" to further cutting borrowing costs, but added
PANews
2025/08/07 19:16
Building the backbone: Asia’s race to realize RWA markets | Opinion
Asia’s diverse markets offer ideal sandboxes to run pilots, scale what works, and connect lessons learned across borders.
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:07
Bank of England cuts interest rates by 25bp
PANews reported on August 7 that the Bank of England lowered its policy interest rate from 4.25% to 4%, the fifth rate cut in this round of rate cuts, in
PANews
2025/08/07 19:01
Nobel Prize winner Johnson: The crypto crisis is coming
By Simon Johnson Compiled by: Bitpush After passing a major piece of digital currency legislation (the GENIUS Act), and with more bills pending (the CLARITY Act has already passed the
PANews
2025/08/07 19:00
Union Jack Oil plans to deploy Bitcoin mining rigs in West Newton ahead of BTC treasury proposal
U.K. listed oil and gas company Union Jack Oil intends to with partner with a joint venture to deploy Bitcoin mining facilities at a West Newton gas field. Will it lead to a Bitcoin treasury? According to a press release,…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 18:46
Ant Financial: Its self-developed public blockchain Jovay is expected to launch on the mainnet in September this year, and will not involve a token issuance.
PANews reported on August 7th that Ant Group Vice President and President of Ant Digit's blockchain business, Bian Zhuoqun, revealed today that the company's self-developed public blockchain, capable of processing
PANews
2025/08/07 18:11
