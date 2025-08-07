2025-08-14 Thursday

Robinhood launches ONDO and FLOKI for US users

PANews reported on August 7 that Robinhood Crypto launched ONDO and FLOKI for US users.
Ondo
ONDO$1.01169-6.56%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00010823-8.64%
PANews2025/08/07 20:21
SharpLink Completes $200 Million Private Placement, Plans to Expand Ethereum Vault

PANews reported on August 7th that SharpLink (SBET) announced the completion of a $200 million private placement at $19.50 per share, led by four global institutional investors. This round of
PANews2025/08/07 20:17
Fake Aave ads top Google top search results again, targets investors with phishing links

A fresh wave of fake Aave ads has surfaced at the top of Google search results, pushing a phishing site designed to trick users into signing malicious transactions that drain their crypto wallets. Blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert flagged the…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
AaveToken
AAVE$313.5-6.22%
Crypto.news2025/08/07 20:10
SEC clarity on liquid staking strengthens Ethereum’s investment case

The SEC has clarified that certain liquid staking models do not constitute securities offerings, providing a clearer regulatory framework for Ethereum-based staking protocols. SEC draws the line on liquid staking On Aug. 5, the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division…
Notcoin
NOT$0.001949-9.43%
Crypto.news2025/08/07 20:08
Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million

PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed mining company Greenidge Generation announced the sale of its Bitcoin mining facility in Mississippi to an affiliate of LM Funding America, a US-based
america party
AMERICA$0.0001631-16.99%
PANews2025/08/07 20:01
Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million

PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed mining company Greenidge Generation announced the sale of its Bitcoin mining facility in Mississippi to an affiliate of LM Funding America, a US-based
america party
AMERICA$0.0001631-16.99%
PANews2025/08/07 20:01
Let’s talk operations instead of technology: How does Hyperliquid move the exchange’s “growth black box” onto the blockchain?

Candy@TEDAO｜Author Introduction | Can the “business ledgers” behind transactions also be made public? In the DeFi world, every transaction is recorded on an immutable public ledger, accessible to anyone. We're
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.7212+0.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1361-6.84%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.4779-24.04%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001883+1.40%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.13-3.20%
PANews2025/08/07 20:00
HashiCorp Vault exposed multiple zero-day vulnerabilities involving authentication and remote code execution

PANews reported on August 7th that HashiCorp Vault, a wallet and key management tool widely used in the cryptocurrency industry, has recently been exposed to multiple zero-day vulnerabilities, covering key
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000604-4.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02903-3.16%
PANews2025/08/07 19:53
A certain ETH short whale's 70,000 ETH short position has been liquidated, and currently there are 25,000 ETH short positions remaining

PANews reported on August 7th that according to Yu Jin, a well-known ETH short whale (with a historical win rate of 75%) had his 70,000 ETH short position liquidated. He
WELL3
WELL$0.0001314-0.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,537.99-3.73%
WINK
WIN$0.00006213-2.54%
PANews2025/08/07 19:43
WLFI gears up to launch its USD1 stablecoin rewards program, here’s how to earn points

The WLFI project is preparing to launch a new loyalty program for USD1 stablecoin holders that will involve selected partners and a points system. Here’s how holders can earn points. According to a recent post by World Liberty Financial, the…
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11456-8.71%
USD1
USD1$0.9999--%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
Crypto.news2025/08/07 19:41

