Robinhood launches ONDO and FLOKI for US users
PANews reported on August 7 that Robinhood Crypto launched ONDO and FLOKI for US users.
ONDO
$1.01169
-6.56%
FLOKI
$0.00010823
-8.64%
PANews
2025/08/07 20:21
SharpLink Completes $200 Million Private Placement, Plans to Expand Ethereum Vault
PANews reported on August 7th that SharpLink (SBET) announced the completion of a $200 million private placement at $19.50 per share, led by four global institutional investors. This round of
PANews
2025/08/07 20:17
Fake Aave ads top Google top search results again, targets investors with phishing links
A fresh wave of fake Aave ads has surfaced at the top of Google search results, pushing a phishing site designed to trick users into signing malicious transactions that drain their crypto wallets. Blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert flagged the…
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AAVE
$313.5
-6.22%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:10
SEC clarity on liquid staking strengthens Ethereum's investment case
The SEC has clarified that certain liquid staking models do not constitute securities offerings, providing a clearer regulatory framework for Ethereum-based staking protocols. SEC draws the line on liquid staking On Aug. 5, the US Securities and Exchange Commission's Division…
NOT
$0.001949
-9.43%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:08
Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million
PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed mining company Greenidge Generation announced the sale of its Bitcoin mining facility in Mississippi to an affiliate of LM Funding America, a US-based
AMERICA
$0.0001631
-16.99%
PANews
2025/08/07 20:01
Let's talk operations instead of technology: How does Hyperliquid move the exchange's "growth black box" onto the blockchain?
Candy@TEDAO｜Author Introduction | Can the "business ledgers" behind transactions also be made public? In the DeFi world, every transaction is recorded on an immutable public ledger, accessible to anyone. We're
ANYONE
$0.7212
+0.68%
MOVE
$0.1361
-6.84%
BLACK
$0.4779
-24.04%
DEFI
$0.001883
+1.40%
TALK
$0.13
-3.20%
PANews
2025/08/07 20:00
HashiCorp Vault exposed multiple zero-day vulnerabilities involving authentication and remote code execution
PANews reported on August 7th that HashiCorp Vault, a wallet and key management tool widely used in the cryptocurrency industry, has recently been exposed to multiple zero-day vulnerabilities, covering key
ZERO
$0.0000604
-4.29%
WALLET
$0.02903
-3.16%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:53
A certain ETH short whale's 70,000 ETH short position has been liquidated, and currently there are 25,000 ETH short positions remaining
PANews reported on August 7th that according to Yu Jin, a well-known ETH short whale (with a historical win rate of 75%) had his 70,000 ETH short position liquidated. He
WELL
$0.0001314
-0.83%
ETH
$4,537.99
-3.73%
WIN
$0.00006213
-2.54%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:43
WLFI gears up to launch its USD1 stablecoin rewards program, here's how to earn points
The WLFI project is preparing to launch a new loyalty program for USD1 stablecoin holders that will involve selected partners and a points system. Here's how holders can earn points. According to a recent post by World Liberty Financial, the…
LIBERTY
$0.11456
-8.71%
USD1
$0.9999
--%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:41
