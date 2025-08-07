2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
XRP Bulls Target $5 – Findmining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contracts to Help Investors Seize the Opportunity

XRP Bulls Target $5 – Findmining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contracts to Help Investors Seize the Opportunity

During this bull market in the cryptocurrency market, XRP has become a focal point. Recently, XRP’s price rebounded strongly from $2.72 to $2.98, a nearly 4% increase. Despite a short-term decline in trading volume of approximately 25%, this indicates early signs of accumulation. With the continued release of favorable macroeconomic policies and the widespread adoption of Ripple’s native stablecoin, RLUSD, the market is generally optimistic about XRP’s potential to reach $5. At this critical turning point, the global leading cloud mining platform Findmining announced a full optimization of its XRP Cloud Mining Contract Services , offering investors worldwide a fast, secure, and low-barrier entry channel into the XRP market. Why Choose Findmining? Findmining is committed to building an efficient, transparent, and trustworthy cloud mining platform, helping XRP holders achieve “automatic asset appreciation.” Through intelligent computing power scheduling, globally distributed mining pools, and green energy data centers, the platform enables efficient mining of 13 mainstream cryptocurrencies, including XRP, BTC, and ETH. Ibrahim AYDIN, Findmining’s Chief Strategy Officer, stated: “XRP’s strong performance reflects growing market confidence in blockchain payment technology. With our advanced cloud mining technology, we aim to further lower the barriers to entry and provide a mining solution that requires no hardware investment or technical expertise.” Findmining Platform Highlights Global Presence: Operations across 175 countries and regions with 135 professional mining farms Massive User Base: Serving over 9.4 million users Robust Hardware: Equipped with 1.32 million mining machines Real-Time Earnings: Daily settlements, transparent data, and instant withdrawals XRP on Track for $5 – Smart Money Already Positioning With supportive regulations like the U.S. “Genius Act” gradually being implemented and the Ripple ecosystem becoming more robust, XRP is standing at a pivotal growth point. According to Findmining’s analysis, XRP cloud mining not only provides users with stable daily returns but also serves as an important tool for building a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio. Start XRP Cloud Mining in Just Four Steps 1. Register an account: Register with one click and get a $15 registration bonus immediately 2. Deposit XRP: Only 50 XRP is required to participate in mining 3. Choose the contract strategy that suits you and purchase it: Trial Contract: Investment: $100, Contract Term: 2 days, Daily Return: $4, Return at Maturity: $100 + $8 BTC Stable Hashrate: Investment: $500, Contract Term: 5 days, Daily Return: $6.5, Return at Maturity: $500 + $32.5 BTC Elite Hashrate: Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 15 days, Daily Return: $44.1, Return at Maturity: $3,000 + $661.5 BTC Advanced Hashrate: Investment: $5,200, Contract Term: 19 days, Daily Return: $80.6, Return at Maturity: $5,200 + $1,531.4 BTC Advanced Hashrate: Investment: $10,000, Contract Term: 30 days, Daily Return: $175, Return at Maturity: $10,000 + $5,250 ( Click here to view more high-yield contract details ) 4. Sit back and enjoy the benefits: the system automatically distributes benefits every day without any operation More and more far-sighted investors are no longer satisfied with “waiting for prices to rise”, but are choosing to use Findmining to allow their assets to continue to “self-value” in the bull market. Act now and make XRP your money-making tool! Don’t let this opportunity slip away! Join Findmining and start your own path to crypto wealth. Official website: https://findmining.com/ Download the APP with one click or search “findmining” on Google Play to download the official app.
Threshold
T$0.01692-6.05%
U
U$0.02592-4.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.05113-4.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,578.26-1.65%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05155+4.73%
XRP
XRP$3.1057-5.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08591+1.50%
BULLS
BULLS$182.54-0.30%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/07 22:48
Ripple to acquire stablecoin payment platform Rail for $200m

Ripple to acquire stablecoin payment platform Rail for $200m

Ripple has agreed to acquire Toronto-based stablecoin payments firm Rail in a deal worth $200 million. Ripple, the company behind the XRP (XRP) cryptocurrency token and stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD), announced its acquisition of Rail on Thursday, Aug. 7, noting…
XRP
XRP$3.1057-5.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01568-8.35%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/07 22:37
SharpLink raises $200m to power Ethereum treasury past $2b threshold

SharpLink raises $200m to power Ethereum treasury past $2b threshold

SharpLink Gaming has secured $200 million from institutional investors in a direct offering, setting the stage for what could become one of the largest ETH treasuries in the world, surpassing $2 billion in value, according to the company. On August…
Ethereum
ETH$4,533.33-3.83%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000424+0.47%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/07 22:33
Report: Waller emerges as frontrunner for next Fed chair

Report: Waller emerges as frontrunner for next Fed chair

PANews reported on August 7th that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller is emerging as a leading candidate for Fed Chair as Trump's advisers search for Powell's successor, according to people
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.057-5.53%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02025-9.11%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/07 22:15
Scenius Capital Closes $20 Million in New Fund, Focused on Supporting Emerging Crypto VCs

Scenius Capital Closes $20 Million in New Fund, Focused on Supporting Emerging Crypto VCs

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Blockworks, Scenius Capital announced the completion of a slightly oversubscribed $20 million new fund focused on investing in emerging crypto venture capital
FUND
FUND$0.0408+79.73%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/07 22:14
Plasma and Aave jointly launch the first on-chain fund designed specifically for institutions

Plasma and Aave jointly launch the first on-chain fund designed specifically for institutions

PANews reported on August 7th that Plasma and Aave will collaborate to launch the first on-chain fund for a new global financial system dedicated to institutions. The fund aims to
AaveToken
AAVE$312.91-6.40%
FUND
FUND$0.0408+79.73%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/07 22:10
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 607 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 4,116 ETH.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 607 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 4,116 ETH.

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 7th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 607 BTC (approximately $70.72 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a net inflow of
Bitcoin
BTC$118,578.26-1.65%
Ethereum
ETH$4,533.33-3.83%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001002-2.16%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/07 22:04
Donald Trump Set To Sign Executive Order That Will Open Crypto To 401(k) Investors, Bloomberg Says

Donald Trump Set To Sign Executive Order That Will Open Crypto To 401(k) Investors, Bloomberg Says

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order that will allow for American 401(k)s to invest in crypto, real estate and private equity. According to a Bloomberg report that
Sidekick
K$0.2262-6.64%
RealLink
REAL$0.05113-4.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.057-5.53%
Sign
SIGN$0.0716-5.67%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1232-6.52%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000939-6.56%
শেয়ার করুন
Insidebitcoins2025/08/07 21:55
Dow gains 200 points amid Trump’s chip tariffs move

Dow gains 200 points amid Trump’s chip tariffs move

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 200 points as stocks added to the previous session’s gains, with President Donald Trump’s chip tariff announcement buoying tech stocks. The Dow opened 200 points higher, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the…
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/07 21:45
Bio Protocol launches new points system BioXP

Bio Protocol launches new points system BioXP

PANews reported on August 7th that Bio Protocol recently officially launched its new points system, BioXP. Users can earn points through ecosystem development, staking, social interaction, and more. To reward
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.10514-14.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017+0.01%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/07 21:39

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5