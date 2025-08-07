2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched “Project Crypto”, while the White House introduced a federal support plan for the digital asset industry. Ethereum has been identified as a core ecosystem priority under these initiatives. Despite minor short-term price fluctuations, ETH has gained over 43% in the past 30 days , driven by continued institutional accumulation. The long-term value trend of Ethereum is increasingly evident. Instead of staying on the sidelines, now is the time to act. Not a Trader? BAY Miner Offers a Smarter Way to Earn ETH In response to market volatility and high technical barriers, BAY Miner now offers ETH cloud mining , allowing users to earn ETH daily – with no need to buy mining rigs or engage in active trading. This service provides a seamless, fully automated entry point into Ethereum’s value creation, with predictable, daily payouts and zero complexity. 3 Steps to Start Earning ETH Automatically Create an account : Visit www.bayminer.com , register with your email, and receive a $15 welcome bonus . Deposit ETH : Send ETH to your personalized wallet address assigned by the platform. Mining starts automatically : Once the contract is successfully purchased, the system will automatically allocate hashrate and begin issuing daily ETH rewards. Mining Plan Overview 7-Day Plan : Short-term, low risk – ideal for beginners 30-Day Plan : Stable returns – suitable for mid-term capital allocation 90-Day Plan : Supports compounding – optimized for long-term passive income All plans support ETH funding. The process is fully automated. For details, visit the official website. Why Choose BAY Miner? No hardware or technical expertise required -sign up and start immediately Daily ETH payouts – automatically credited to your wallet Flexible mining cycles – 7-day / 30-day / 90-day plans with compounding support Transparent and compliant operations – over 10 million users globally, with verifiable data ETH payments supported – direct access, easy deposits, and flexible withdrawals User review: “Much easier than trading. I get daily payouts automatically – no need to wait for the market to go up.” About BAY Miner BAY Miner is a globally leading, compliance-focused cloud mining platform. It supports multiple major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC), with a mission to help users build low-barrier, automated, and sustainable passive income systems. With a presence across North America, and Europe , BAY Miner operates multiple audited data centers and provides services to over 10 million users worldwide , delivering long-term and stable crypto mining solutions. Don’t wait for the next bull run – start earning ETH daily today. BAY Miner Cloud Mining helps turn your ETH into a continuously growing source of passive income.
Threshold
T$0.01692-6.05%
U
U$0.02592-4.00%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006019-3.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,627.33-1.61%
GET
GET$0.0124-1.15%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08591+1.50%
Ethereum
ETH$4,538.35-3.72%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/08 00:55
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

No matter the size of your operation, INEMINER offers a range of secure, customizable mining plans tailored to help you reach your unique crypto mining goals. Here’s how we support your success – with the tools, flexibility, and reliability you need to thrive in today’s mining landscape: Search “INEMiner” on the Apple Store to download the app. Diverse Mining Plans 1. Cloud Mining Plans One-Stop Service: We provide a comprehensive service from purchasing hashrate to generating mining profits, eliminating the hassles of procuring mining machines, operating and maintaining them, and providing electricity. Flexible Configuration: Choose from cloud mining contracts with varying hashrates, starting from a minimum investment of $100, tailored to your fund size and mining needs. Daily Income: Daily interest calculation ensures stable and timely income. Official Website：https://ineminer.com/ 2. Free Mining Machine Plan Cost-Free Startup: Compared to purchasing or leasing mining machines directly, INEMINER offers free mining machines, significantly reducing initial investment costs while also providing you with the operational and maintenance services of a professional mining farm. Ultra-Short-Term Contracts: Short-term contracts starting from one day are available, allowing you to flexibly adjust your mining strategy based on market conditions. High-Quality Mining Machines: All mining machines provided are sourced from reputable suppliers, ensuring mining efficiency and stability. 3. Mining Machine Hosting Plan Professional Operation and Maintenance: INEMINER’s professional mining farms operate managed mining machines, providing 24/7 professional operation and troubleshooting services. Buy Now, Mine Now: Start mining immediately after deploying the mining machine, eliminating the need to wait for delivery and installation. Long-Term Returns: Enjoy mining income during the hosting period, and the invested amount can be reinvested in different contracts for true long-term benefits. Official Website：https://ineminer.com/ Security Measures Offering multiple encryptions, transparent management, compliant operations, principal returns, and no hidden fees. Tailor-made Solutions Professional Consulting: Our dedicated team will provide you with personalized mining advice and optimization solutions based on your needs and goals. Flexible Adjustment: Adjust your mining plan at any time to maximize your returns as the market fluctuates. Full-Range Support: We provide comprehensive support from registration, deposits, mining, and withdrawals to ensure a smooth and seamless mining journey. In summary , INEMiner offers mining plans that are flexible, secure, and efficient , designed to suit miners of all experience levels and operational scales. Whether you’re just getting started or already an experienced miner, there’s a plan tailored to your needs. Create your INEMiner account today and start your crypto mining journey with confidence. Official Website：https://ineminer.com/ Company Email：gia@ineminer.com
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.28-6.54%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16444-5.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023003-6.88%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08591+1.50%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/08 00:47
XRP climbs as Pepeto becomes 2025’s memecoin to watch

XRP climbs as Pepeto becomes 2025’s memecoin to watch

XRP surges on institutional interest and ETF optimism, while Pepeto emerges as a bold new memecoin with real infrastructure and viral momentum. #partnercontent
RealLink
REAL$0.05114-4.08%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005696+5.83%
XRP
XRP$3.1061-5.71%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/08 00:40
Ripple to Acquire Stablecoin Platform Rail for $200M – Impact on XRP Price?

Ripple to Acquire Stablecoin Platform Rail for $200M – Impact on XRP Price?

Ripple, a leading force in enterprise blockchain and crypto-based payments, announced on Thursday its acquisition of stablecoin-powered platform Rail for $200 million. Today, we’re acquiring @RailFinancial : https://t.co/phM8Bnsa7m This strengthens Ripple’s leadership in crypto infrastructure and stablecoin payments by adding Rail’s robust back-office and virtual account capabilities to our global payments network. Learn how this deal enables… — Ripple (@Ripple) August 7, 2025 Ripple said that it will integrate Rail’s virtual accounts and automated back-office tools, streamlining international business transactions. “Stablecoins are quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern finance. With Rail, we are uniquely positioned to drive the next phase of innovation and adoption of stablecoins and blockchain in global payments,” said Monica Long, Ripple President. Stablecoin Capabilities Meet Ripple’s Liquidity Engine In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that with the deal, Ripple and Rail will jointly support the growing demand for stablecoin-based flows. Together, they will provide pay-in and pay-out capabilities across global corridors without requiring customers to hold crypto on their balance sheets. This opens doors for third-party payments, internal treasury flows, and integration of various digital assets, including Ripple’s own XRP, stablecoin RLUSD, and others. Customers will benefit from virtual accounts and collection tools, eliminating the need for crypto bank accounts or centralized exchange wallets—lowering operational friction. A Bold Step Toward Global Crypto Dominance “Ripple shares our vision,” said Rail’s CEO, Bhanu Kohli, noting that Rail is on track to process over 10% of the projected $36 billion global B2B stablecoin payment volume in 2025. “Together, we’re excited to bring our innovation to the millions of businesses that move money internationally.” The deal is expected to close in Q4 2025, pending regulatory approvals. With more than $3 billion already invested in the crypto ecosystem, Ripple’s latest acquisition reinforces its intention to lead not only in XRP liquidity but in broader crypto payment rails. Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). According to Rip ple, this is a step forward in driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space. XRP Price Action At the time of publication, XRP is trading at $3.06, marking a 2.95% increase over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from CryptoNews. The asset has rebounded from a recent low of $2.97, continuing its upward momentum following Ripple’s high-profile $200 million acquisition of stablecoin platform Rail. The 24-hour trading range saw XRP fluctuate between $2.9645 and $3.0889, with a strong trading volume of 33.55 million XRP. From a technical standpoint, XRP appears to be consolidating just above the $3.00 psychological support level, after a steep climb that began in early July. With Ripple’s deal to acquire Rail projected to boost digital asset utility across its payment network, traders are watching XRP closely to see if this news-driven momentum can translate into a sustained price rally.
Threshold
T$0.01692-6.05%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00225+0.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02136-0.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1361-6.84%
XRP
XRP$3.1061-5.71%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/08 00:15
USDC Treasury issues an additional 100 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury issues an additional 100 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just issued an additional 100 million USDC (approximately US$99.98 million) on the Ethereum chain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.03%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/07 23:58
Oblong, a publicly listed company, announced that it has staked $8 million in Bittensor (TAO) tokens.

Oblong, a publicly listed company, announced that it has staked $8 million in Bittensor (TAO) tokens.

PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed company Oblong announced it has pledged all of its $8 million worth of Bittensor (TAO) tokens to support network operations and incentivize AI
Bittensor
TAO$366.92-8.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1275-8.66%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/07 23:49
Bitwise Research Director: If crypto assets are included in 401(k)s, they could attract up to $800 billion in inflows

Bitwise Research Director: If crypto assets are included in 401(k)s, they could attract up to $800 billion in inflows

PANews reported on August 7th that Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise, published a paper stating that if crypto assets comprise 1% to 10% of total 401(k) retirement account
Sidekick
K$0.2262-6.64%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/07 23:44
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$274 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$274 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

PANews reported on August 7th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $274 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $216 million
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/07 23:30
SharpLink Secures $200M to Double Down on ETH Strategy – Institutions Buying ETH?

SharpLink Secures $200M to Double Down on ETH Strategy – Institutions Buying ETH?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum, has announced a $200 million registered direct offering priced at $19.50 per share. NEW: SharpLink raises $200M in a direct offering led by four global institutional investors at $19.50/share This capital will be used to expand our Ethereum treasury, expected to surpass $2B upon full deployment At SharpLink, our mission is simple: Accumulate ETH. Stake ETH.… pic.twitter.com/ABv7CH9Cqt — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 7, 2025 The offering involves four unnamed global institutional investors, showing growing institutional interest in Ethereum as a treasury asset. The net proceeds will be used to further expand its ETH treasury, which is now projected to surpass $2 billion upon full deployment. The move is part of SharpLink’s ongoing strategy to “accumulate ETH, stake ETH, and grow ETH per share,” as it positions itself as a central corporate player in the space. Institutional Backing Shows Rising ETH Confidence The deal was facilitated by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners as lead placement agent, with Société Générale serving as co-placement agent. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the company’s financial advisor. The involvement of these global institutions shows a shift, suggesting that Ethereum—often seen as volatile or experimental—is being viewed as a long-term asset by large financial players. SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom described the offering as a “validation of our mission to be the world’s leading ETH treasury.” Chalom outlines the company’s ambitions to hold ETH and actively participate in Ethereum’s staking economy and broader network infrastructure. ETH as a Corporate Reserve: New Frontier or Risky Bet? The aggressive ETH accumulation strategy puts SharpLink in a unique league. Unlike traditional companies that hold cash or short-term securities, SharpLink is leveraging its balance sheet to build a crypto-native treasury model. The company’s staking activities also indicate it is earning yield on its holdings—a move that is in line with Ethereum’s post-merge shift to proof-of-stake. SharpLink’s $200 million offering may serve as a bellwether for broader institutional movement into Ethereum. While public companies such as MicroStrategy have adopted similar treasury strategies with Bitcoin, SharpLink’s ETH-centric model may pave the way for others to diversify into Ethereum-based assets. $SBET Price Action On Thursday, shares of SharpLink Gaming Inc. opened strong, rising over 2.2% in early trading to $22.70, following recent news of its $200 million direct offering and expansion of its Ethereum treasury strategy. The stock opened at $21.72, surged to an intraday high of $23.03, and reached a market cap of $2.5 billion. With a 52-week range spanning from $2.26 to $124.12, SBET has become a closely watched crypto-adjacent equity. The jump in price may reflect growing investor confidence in SharpLink’s aggressive ETH accumulation and staking roadmap.
Gravity
G$0.01229-6.68%
Capverse
CAP$0.06375-3.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1361-6.84%
Triathon
GROW$0.009-6.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.023003-6.88%
Ethereum
ETH$4,538.35-3.72%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/07 22:57
From XRP to ETH: Why crypto investors choose Quid Miner’s mobile cloud mining platform

From XRP to ETH: Why crypto investors choose Quid Miner’s mobile cloud mining platform

As ETH nears $4,000 and XRP expands in remittances, more investors are using mobile platforms like Quid Miner for passive crypto income without hardware or hassle. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017+0.01%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003543-13.83%
XRP
XRP$3.1061-5.71%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08591+1.50%
Wink
LIKE$0.011207-1.07%
Ethereum
ETH$4,538.35-3.72%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003262+8.91%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/07 22:49

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5