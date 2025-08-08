2025-08-14 Thursday

Trump's Executive Orders Mark A 'Historic Shift,' Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger Says

Trump’s Executive Orders Mark A ‘Historic Shift,’ Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger Says

Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly signed executive orders on Thursday, calling them “a historic shift in how the U.S. treats digital assets and the innovators building in this space.” Summer Mersinger Praises New Executive Orders On August 7, Trump signed two executive orders: one permitting crypto and other alternative assets in 401(k) plans, and another penalizing banks for “debanking”—or denying customer service based on ideological reasons. Following the announcement, Mersinger issued a statement via the association’s official X account, calling the directives “landmark” actions. The following statement is attributed to Blockchain Association CEO @SKMersinger following today’s Executive Orders from @POTUS : pic.twitter.com/7QkUSESk7m — Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) August 7, 2025 “Ending the discriminatory practice of debanking lawful crypto companies sends a clear message: the era of ‘reputation risk’ being used to justify financial exclusion is over,” Mersinger said. “At the same time, allowing Americans to include regulated, diversified crypto exposure in their 401(k) retirement accounts, the administration is expanding consumer choice and empowering individuals to responsibly build wealth using some of the best-performing assets of the past decade.” “We applaud this landmark action and whole-of-government approach to cement American leadership in financial innovation and protect the freedom of individuals and businesses to participate in the digital economy,” she added. Financial Access or Reputational Risk? Trump’s “debanking” order is largely seen as a win for financial access advocates, though critics have raised concerns over possible reputational risk issues. Meanwhile, crypto supporters view Trump’s 401(k) move as a step toward mainstream adoption of digital assets in the U.S. Trump has long campaigned on transforming U.S. financial policy, especially regarding blockchain technology . For example, He recently appointed businessman Paul Atkins to lead the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to establish a crypto-friendly regulatory agenda. Just last month, the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to explore how cryptocurrencies could factor into mortgage risk assessments. Trump’s latest executive actions mark another step in his broader push to reshape the U.S. financial system.
Union Jack Oil eyes Bitcoin as a backdoor to unlock West Newton gas

Union Jack Oil eyes Bitcoin as a backdoor to unlock West Newton gas

Union Jack Oil is betting that converting gas into Bitcoin hashrate could generate early cash flow from its West Newton field, where 200 billion cubic feet of gas remains untapped due to bureaucratic delays. In an operations update issued August…
Capital starts rotating from BTC and ETH, here's the crypto that could go parabolic next

Capital starts rotating from BTC and ETH, here’s the crypto that could go parabolic next

As Bitcoin dominance dips, altcoin buzz rises, and Little Pepe may be this cycle’s breakout star. #partnercontent
SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton Issues Statement On Roman Storm Conviction

SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton Issues Statement On Roman Storm Conviction

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair and acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, issued a statement following the conviction of Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm on Tuesday. Jay Clayton Speaks Out On Tornado Cash Verdict In the August 6 statement, Clayton vowed that SDNY is “committed to holding accountable” people who “exploit emerging technologies to commit crime.” Founder of Tornado Cash convicted. “The speed, efficiency, and functionality of stablecoins and other digital assets offer great promise, but that promise cannot be an excuse for criminality,” said USA Jay Clayton. https://t.co/NbA3B7SVDI — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) August 6, 2025 “Roman Storm and Tornado Cash provided a service for North Korean hackers and other criminals to move and hide more than $1 billion of dirty money,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “The speed, efficiency, and functionality of stablecoins and other digital assets offer great promise, but that promise cannot be an excuse for criminality,” he added. “Criminals who use new technology to commit age-old crimes, including hiding dirty money, undermine the public trust, and unfairly cast a shadow on the many innovators who operate lawfully.” Roman Storm’s Sentencing Date Has Yet To Be Set Clayton’s statement comes shortly after Storm was convicted on one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. However, the jury was unable to reach a consensus on the charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations, resulting in a partial mistrial. Storm is currently facing five years in federal prison for the money transmitting charge, though his sentencing date has yet to be set. Storm and his fellow Tornado Cash co-founder, Roman Semenov, were indicted in August 2023 on criminal charges tied to the crypto mixer, sparking debate over whether the technology was simply a privacy tool or something more nefarious. Storm rallied support from crypto privacy advocates in the lead-up to his trial, calling his legal battle one of “fairness, open-source, and freedom.” According to the Free Roman Storm website , contributions to Storm’s defense have exceeded $4.7 million, nearly reaching his $5 million goal.
Altcoin Season Countdown: Dogecoin Hits $1.6B Volume, Sui Climbs – Are Penguins Next?

Altcoin Season Countdown: Dogecoin Hits $1.6B Volume, Sui Climbs – Are Penguins Next?

Although the altcoin season index remains subdued, trading behavior suggests pockets of interest are forming. Bitcoin still dominates, but attention is shifting toward select tokens with strong liquidity, real-world activity, or sustained momentum. Dogecoin, Sui, and Pudgy Penguins are among the few making that short list. Dogecoin Holds a Familiar Place Dogecoin (DOGE)’s price is currently about $0.21 , with daily trading volume topping $1.6 billion. The asset remains within range of this summer’s highs, having added modest gains over the past week. Speculation around potential ETF mentions and continued activity from social accounts have kept DOGE in circulation. It hasn’t made technical changes in recent months, but its liquidity and market presence continue to attract short-term traders. Historically, Dogecoin sees inflows early in altcoin season rotations. This pattern may be repeating now as other meme tokens show less consistent volume. Sui Maintains Quiet Strength Sui is trading near $3.67, with a 24-hour volume of more than $1.4 billion and a market cap of roughly $12.9 billion. SUI Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The protocol has quietly added new integrations for developers and broader ecosystem participants. Recent upgrades have targeted scalability and cross-chain access, and those changes appear to be supporting price stability. Over the past month, SUI has risen by over 25 percent. In a market where volatility is still high and momentum often fades quickly, that level of sustained movement has drawn in traders looking beyond meme tokens. Sui’s technical positioning also contributes to its current appeal. With several smaller dApps launching on its network, the protocol is gaining use without relying on hype cycles. Pudgy Penguins Taps Community Energy Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)’s price is around $0.035 , with a daily volume above $650 million and a total market cap of $2.2 billion. What began as a profile picture NFT collection has expanded. Physical merchandise and Web3 licensing deals have given the brand more market reach. That broader identity now feeds into the token, $PENGU, which has seen spikes in activity tied to product campaigns. Who needs a custom Pengu profile picture? (You have to wear it) Drawing a few more right now. pic.twitter.com/iMZPgBb9Sk — Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) August 7, 2025 Despite being down from earlier highs, the token has shown more consistent participation than many other NFT-linked assets. Pudgy Penguins also maintains a strong presence on social platforms, which continues to drive interaction and visibility. Altcoin Season Remains Fragmented The altcoin season index dives to a sub-40 level and continues to suggest most capital is concentrated in Bitcoin. However, specific tokens are starting to see renewed interest. Dogecoin brings reliable liquidity , Sui offers ongoing protocol development, and Pudgy Penguins merges the community with expanding commercial reach. Altseason behavior isn’t yet widespread. But for traders searching beyond the top two assets, these tokens provide different ways to engage with the market without relying on broad index changes. Rotation, where it exists, is narrow—and for now, mostly concentrated in names with either staying power or unique positioning.
Chainlink introduces onchain LINK Reserve with enterprise revenue

Chainlink introduces onchain LINK Reserve with enterprise revenue

Chainlink is converting its enterprise revenue into LINK reserves, boosting demand for the token.
GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts

On-chain data shows that a single institutional address purchased 60 million XRP in 24 hours, with a total transaction volume exceeding $180 million, attracting growing market attention. XRP has long been considered an ideal payment tool due to its fast transfer speed and low fees. However, for many holders, simply focusing on price fluctuations is insufficient; ensuring stable returns throughout the asset’s lifecycle is becoming a new priority. XRP is more than just a payment tool; it can also generate passive income. GMO Miner has launched a cloud mining reward contract that supports XRP payments. Users simply hold XRP and activate computing power; no further operation or equipment is required. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing your previously idle XRP to generate income every day. Unique Features of the Platform Multi-currency Compatibility: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, and BNB. Zero Entry Requirements: No mining hardware or complex configuration required. New users can register and receive a $15 bonus, making it easy to participate in mining. Automatic Daily Income: Income is automatically settled daily, with transparent details that users can view at any time in the backend. Flexible Contract Options: A variety of terms and amounts are available to meet different budgets and income requirements. Fully Secure: Built-in wallet isolation, multiple encryption methods, and transparent settlements ensure the safety of your funds and account. How to Get Started with GMO Miner Visit GMO Miner and create your account – receive a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Select a mining contract that suits your budget and term. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Referral Rewards: Enjoy the most rewarding affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and bonuses up to $21,000. Some Contract Examples Beginner Experience Plan Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Total net profit: $100 + $7 Antminer AL1 Investment: $1100 | Period: 12 days | Daily income: $14.41 | Total net profit: $1100 + $172.92 Antminer S21+ Investment: $5000| Period: 35days | Daily income: $76| Total net profit: $5000 + $2660 Antminer S21 XR Imm Investment: $8000 | Period: 30days | Daily income: $129.6 | Total net profit: $8000+ $3888 Antminer On-rack Investment: $12000 | Period: 40 days | Daily income: $201.6 | Total net profit: $12,000 + $8,064 ANTSPACE HK3 V6 Investment amount: $30,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $534.00 | Total net profit: $30,000 + $24,030 For more new contracts, please visit the official GMO Miner platform website . After purchasing a contract, your profits are guaranteed and automatically credited to your account every 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, your principal will be fully returned. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time, allowing you to compound your profits. GMO Miner Marketing Director GAIGER Samuel Joseph said: “We believe the value of crypto assets should be reflected in more than just price fluctuations. Our goal is to encourage more people to truly participate and enable them to earn stable daily returns through simple means, without relying on speculation.” Security and Sustainability In the world of mining, trust and security are paramount. GMO Miner understands this and prioritizes user safety. GMO Miner is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring your investment is protected, allowing you to focus on profit. All mining farm energy consumption is provided by renewable energy, making cloud mining carbon-neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment from pollution, delivers exceptional returns, and allows every investor to enjoy opportunities and benefits. Looking to the Future With the continued development of blockchain technology and the gradual acceptance of crypto assets in mainstream finance, the application scenarios of digital currencies like XRP will become more extensive, and their value will no longer be limited to price fluctuations. Innovative platforms like GMO Miner have the potential to drive the evolution of crypto assets into “savings” assets, allowing more users to achieve stable returns while ensuring security and convenience. In the future, as users’ understanding of asset allocation and passive income grows, digital currency cloud mining will become a new way for more people to participate in the digital economy and achieve financial growth, injecting more long-term value and sustainability into the entire crypto ecosystem. Whether you are a novice or an experienced user, GMO Miner welcomes everyone from around the world to participate. For more information, please visit the GMO Miner official website: https://www.gmominer.com Or contact us via email: info@gmominer.com
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

Animoca Brands is teaming up with Provenance Blockchain Labs to develop a new vault marketplace for tokenized real-world assets dubbed NUVA. In an announcement, Animoca Brands and ProvLabs said NUVA will connect real-world asset issuers with investors. Built on the…
Australian Crypto Laundering Crackdown: ASIC Charges Four Over $35M Fake Bond Scam

Australian Crypto Laundering Crackdown: ASIC Charges Four Over $35M Fake Bond Scam

Four Australian men, including former barrister Dimitrios Podaridis, are facing money laundering charges for allegedly facilitating sophisticated investment scams that converted victim funds into crypto between January and July 2021. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission alleg es the defendants operated fake investment comparison websites and Facebook advertisements to attract investors with fraudulent bonds offering fixed returns between 4.5% and 9.5% annually. Professional Documentation Masks Crypto Conversion Scheme ASIC charged Podaridis alongside Peter Delis, Bassilios Floropoulos, and Harry Tsalikidis for recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime while not directly operating the investment scams. The scheme allegedly used high-quality fake prospectuses mimicking major financial services providers to convince victims to deposit funds into Australian bank accounts before transferring money to offshore accounts and crypto exchanges. These latest charges come as Australia intensifies its crackdown on cryptocurrency-related financial crimes, with authorities recently shutting down massive criminal operations and implementing enhanced oversight of crypto exchanges. ASIC has disabled over 10,000 malicious websites while processing 1,500 victim claims totaling $35.8 million in losses across 14 countries. 🇦🇺 Australian authorities have charged four individuals over a scheme that allegedly laundered $123 million through businesses and crypto. #Australia #aml https://t.co/uV1errA8TV — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 9, 2025 Recent enforcement actions also include restraining $123 million in assets from a Gold Coast security company’s money-laundering network and charging operators who converted cash into cryptocurrency through complex banking arrangements. Regarding these latest charges, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will handle the prosecution following ASIC’s referral, with committal proceedings scheduled for October 30, 2025. ASIC Targets Investment Scam Network Using Professional Documentation The alleged investment scam utilized sophisticated marketing techniques, including fictitious comparison websites and targeted social media advertising, to reach potential victims. Scammers contacted interested investors through telephone and email, providing professionally crafted documentation that closely resembled legitimate financial services materials. The fraudulent investment offerings ranged from one to ten years, with attractive fixed returns designed to appeal to conservative investors seeking stable income. ASIC alleges the defendants controlled Australian bank accounts that received victims’ deposits before quickly transferring funds internationally to avoid detection. The investigation began after ASIC received multiple complaints from both consumers and corporate entities who had been defrauded. The regulator’s analysis revealed patterns of fund movement from domestic accounts to offshore locations and cryptocurrency platforms, establishing the money-laundering network’s operational structure. Tsalikidis allegedly aided and abetted the other three defendants while not directly controlling bank accounts used in the scheme. The defendants also allegedly exploited trust in traditional financial institutions by copying authentic documentation and branding to legitimize their fraudulent offerings. Crypto Crime Enforcement Accelerates Across Multiple Agencies Australian authorities have dramatically expanded cryptocurrency crime enforcement through coordinated multi-agency operations targeting money laundering networks. The Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce executed 14 search warrants and restrained $21 million in assets from a security company laundering operation that processed $190 million in illicit funds. ASIC has shuttered an average of 130 scam websites weekly while deregistering 95 companies linked to international “pig butchering” schemes . The Federal Court approved winding-up orders after finding that companies were registered using false information to provide legitimacy to fraudulent investment platforms. Similarly, in April, AUSTRAC enhanced oversight of crypto exchanges by warning that inactive platforms face deregistration while launching a publicly searchable registry for consumer verification. The agency contacted dormant registered exchanges among 427 businesses to prevent criminal exploitation of legitimate registrations. These large-scale scams are not limited to Australia alone. Recent phishing attacks have cost individual investors millions , including a $3.05 million Tether loss and $900,000 approval transaction exploit. 🚨 A crypto investor has fallen victim to a phishing scam, losing $3.05 million in USDT after signing a malicious blockchain transaction. #Scam #Crypto https://t.co/CnB0GNgIo4 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 6, 2025 CertiK recently reported $2.2 billion in crypto losses during the first half of 2025, with wallet breaches causing $1.7 billion across 34 incidents and phishing scams accounting for $410 million through 132 attacks. Most recently, YouTube account hijacking schemes promoted fake crypto trading bots that drained investor funds once users deposited minimum amounts of Ethereum. Attackers collected over $939,000 through multiple wallet addresses while using AI-generated videos and managed comment sections to create false legitimacy. While Australia is cautious about crypto, the country has recently started its wholesale CBDC testing through Project Acacia , where 24 industry participants will conduct real-money transactions across multiple digital asset platforms. ASIC granted regulatory relief to facilitate the six-month pilot program examining tokenized assets and central bank digital currency applications.
BitcoinFi clears $10b in TVL as lending, staking gain real-world traction: Maestro

BitcoinFi clears $10b in TVL as lending, staking gain real-world traction: Maestro

The latest data from Maestro suggests Bitcoin’s financial stack is maturing quickly. With $7.39 billion already staked and another $3.32 billion in restaking, the narrative of passive HODLing is steadily being replaced by active, on-chain capital deployment. According to Maestro’s…
