2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Tempo, the new public blockchain, is a collaboration between Stripe and Paradigm. Project analysis and strategic intentions are analyzed.

Author: Zz, ChainCatcher In August 2025, a job posting briefly posted on the website of the crypto lobbying group "Blockchain Association" revealed for the first time that financial technology giant
PANews2025/08/14 07:00
FBI warns of fake lawyers targeting past crypto scam victims

FBI investigators say a disturbing new fraud tactic is spreading: con artists posing as attorneys are cold-contacting crypto scam victims, promising fund recovery before stealing even more. The scheme preys on desperation with alarming sophistication. In an alert issued August…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 06:03
Bitcoin Breaks $123K as Momentum Builds

Bitcoin blasted past the $123,000 mark on Wednesday, breaking that barrier for the first time since July 14, 2025. On Aug. 13, bitcoin’s climb added 2.6% against the U.S. dollar, stacking up a 6.2% gain over the past seven days. The world’s largest crypto by market value now boasts a staggering $2.44 trillion valuation. This […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 06:00
DeFi Education Fund, Andreesen Horowitz Demand SEC Create Blockchain ‘Safe Harbor’

Crypto advocacy initiative the DeFi Education Fund and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) are encouraging the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to develop a “safe harbor” for apps pertaining to the blockchain sector, according to an August 13 blog post published on the a16z website. SEC Asked to Create Blockchain Safe Harbor Both the DeFi Education Fund and a16z submitted proposals to the SEC on August 12 in a bid to persuade the federal regulator to create a “safe harbor” for blockchain-powered apps. We were thrilled to partner with @a16zcrypto in this safe harbor submission to the SEC. To learn more about our submission, check out our blog post in the reply 🫡 https://t.co/VObzHJoUBR pic.twitter.com/cYBEa4Z0Uq — DeFi Education Fund (@fund_defi) August 13, 2025 “The SEC has previously taken the position—through enforcement actions and Wells notices—that developers of apps could be deemed brokers if they enabled users to transact in securities,” the blog post reads. As a solution, the two entities posit that the SEC provides a “rebuttable presumption” that software interfaces used for peer-to-peer transactions would not be engaged in “broker-dealer activity.” “Concerns about the SEC’s prior approach aren’t just about inconvenient regulatory burdens,” the blog post states. “Requiring broker registration for neutral apps would force software developers to take on roles and responsibilities they never assumed—acting as gatekeepers, taking custody, and intermediating activity—all of which undermine the benefits of blockchain systems and create new risks for users,” the blog post continues. Will the SEC Go Through With the Crypto-Focused Proposal? News of a16z and the DeFi Education Fund’s submitted proposals comes just months after a16z urged SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce to construct a “digital collectible” safe harbor at the federal regulator . “The Commission should create a safe harbor (either through a Commission-level policy statement, by providing Commission-level guidance, or by adopting formal rules) that provides objective conditions under which ordinary transactions of collectible tokens are excluded from securities laws,” a16z’s March letter to Peirce states. Taken together, the proposals reflect a continuing push by industry advocates to persuade the SEC to carve out regulatory space that shields blockchain developers from unintended legal obligations while preserving the technology’s core benefits.
CryptoNews2025/08/14 05:49
Soluna’s Project Kati 1 to Reach 83 MW With Galaxy Bitcoin Miner Deployment

Galaxy Digital will deploy 48 megawatts (MW) of its bitcoin mining equipment at Soluna Holdings’ Project Kati 1 site in Texas, bringing the facility to its full 83 MW capacity. Galaxy Moves Miners to Soluna Site as Helios Transitions to AI According to the announcement shared with Bitcoin.com News, the deployment involves relocating miners previously […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 05:45
GENIUS Act Bombshell? Banking Groups Demand Stablecoin Interest Loophole Close Before Cash Flees

Key Takeaways: U.S. banking associations want Congress to close an interest-payment loophole in the GENIUS Act for stablecoin affiliates. The debate could expand into a broader discussion on the role of U.S. stablecoins in international payment systems. Future political shifts may influence whether current restrictions are tightened, relaxed, or adapted to global regulatory norms. Major U.S. banking trade groups are calling for Congress to block stablecoin issuers and affiliated firms from paying interest to token holders, warning that the practice could drain deposits from banks and reduce lending to households and businesses. In digital asset market structure legislation, it is important that the requirements in the GENIUS Act prohibiting the payment of interest and yield on stablecoins are not evaded. The latest from BPI, @ABABankers , @ConsumerBankers , @FSForum and @ICBA : https://t.co/YOta4d4UDA — Bank Policy Institute (@bankpolicy) August 12, 2025 In a joint statement published recently, organizations including the American Bankers Association, Bank Policy Institute, Consumer Bankers Association, Financial Services Forum, and Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) said current provisions under the GENIUS Act leave a gap that allows exchanges and related entities to offer yield on payment stablecoins, despite a statutory ban on issuers doing so. GENIUS Act Under the Magnifying Glass The groups argued that without an explicit prohibition covering distribution partners, the intent of the law will be undermined. They pointed to Treasury Department estimates that stablecoins capable of offering interest could result in up to $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows, intensifying funding pressures for banks and money market funds. The statement emphasized that bank deposits remain a key source of loan funding, while money market funds operate under securities regulations that permit them to offer yield. Payment stablecoins, the groups noted, are not structured to fund loans and do not face the same supervisory oversight. “Incentivizing a shift from bank deposits and money market funds to stablecoins would end up increasing lending costs and reducing loans to businesses and consumer households,” the statement said. Under the GENIUS Act, payment stablecoin issuers are prohibited from offering interest, yield, or other financial rewards. The banking associations said exchanges and affiliates acting as distribution channels can still provide such incentives under current language, creating a pathway for indirect interest payments that sidestep the restriction. Stablecoins, the Trump Administration, and Political Shifts They warned that joint marketing arrangements between issuers and exchanges could accelerate deposit outflows during periods of financial stress, reducing credit supply and raising borrowing costs for Main Street borrowers. The letter urged lawmakers to extend the prohibition to all entities facilitating stablecoin transactions, including affiliated platforms and intermediaries, to preserve the stability of traditional funding sources. Looking ahead, the debate over the GENIUS Act could intersect with political shifts, especially if a Trump administration revisits federal priorities on digital asset oversight. Any future policy recalibration could influence how aggressively agencies enforce or revise restrictions on stablecoin activity, including interest-related provisions. Industry participants are also watching whether international developments will affect U.S. positions. If other major jurisdictions permit yield-bearing stablecoins under regulated frameworks, pressure could mount on Congress and regulators to balance domestic credit stability concerns with the competitive positioning of U.S.-issued stablecoins in cross-border markets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How might closing the stablecoin interest loophole affect global payments? Tighter rules could limit the appeal of U.S.-issued stablecoins abroad, especially in markets where regulated yield-bearing tokens are permitted. What role do payment stablecoins play in cross-border trade? They can facilitate near-instant settlement in multiple currencies, offering an alternative to traditional correspondent banking systems in international commerce. What other industries could be impacted by changes to stablecoin regulation? E-commerce platforms, remittance providers, and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols could all be affected depending on how payment token rules evolve.
CryptoNews2025/08/14 05:32
President Trump Signs Order Letting Americans Add Crypto to 401(k) Plans – Here’s the Risk

An official White House fact sheet notes that more than 90 million Americans participate in employer-sponsored defined-contribution plans. Data from the Investment Company Institute further indicates that total U.S. retirement assets were valued at $43.4 trillion as of March 31, 2025. These statistics demonstrate that the majority of Americans plan to have enough financial assets to eventually retire. However, most people are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets. This will soon change, though. U.S. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order (EO) that will allow American workers to add alternative assets to the ir 401(k) portfolios , including private equity, real estate, and cryptocurrency. HUGE NEWS: Crypto can now be part of your 401k. @POTUS just signed an executive order allowing digital assets in retirement accounts — another major step toward mainstream adoption. A reminder that when we advocate together, leaders listen. https://t.co/sIfVPCARAY — Stand With Crypto🛡️ (@standwithcrypto) August 7, 2025 Milestone Moment for the Crypto Sector While this EO is meaningful for American workers, it also represents a major milestone for the crypto sector . Petr Kozyakov, CEO of payment infrastructure platform Mercuryo, told Cryptonews that the inclusion of Bitcoin in 401(k) plans reflects the growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets. “For years, alternative investments have been a staple of institutional and high-net-worth investor portfolios, offering diversification and potentially higher returns,” Koyzakov said. “By allowing a small, measured allocation to Bitcoin, everyday retirement savers have the opportunity to allocate to digital gold.” Echoing this, a Paxos spokesperson told Cryptonews that the blockchain infrastructure provider has long viewed crypto as a legitimate and advantageous investment. “We are still waiting for some details of this executive order, and there are some administrative hurdles; however, this is a huge milestone for mainstream adoption,” the spokesperson said. They added that this move will likely encourage a much larger customer base to hold crypto or tokenized assets, with the backing of Paxos’ secure and regulated products. Crypto is now included in 401(k) retirement plans. With roughly $9 trillion in current 401(k) assets, a minimum 1% crypto allocation over two years could channel $90 billion into crypto markets. Prices are rising preemptively as this narrative front-runs capital deployment. pic.twitter.com/w6XmsqrhQR — Tide Capital (@tidecap) August 8, 2025 Risks Associated with Crypto in 401(k) Plans On the flip side, there are a number of risks associated with adding crypto to a 401(k) portfolio . Miles Fuller, director of government solutions at Taxbit, told Cryptonews that even before the recently signed EO, there was no legal barrier to 401(k)s offering crypto investments. Yet Fuller noted that the main issue was—and still is—about risk. “Employers and, more specifically, plan administrators hired by employers, are fiduciaries subject to a variety of rules under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA),” Fuller said. “Those rules may impose liability on the plan administrators if things go wrong (think investment losses) for plan participants (employees) and the fiduciary requirements were not met.” Fuller added that the fiduciary rules set forth by ERISA are not always clear or easy to apply. As such, administrators tend to take a conservative approach to plan administration to minimize liability risk. “The volatility of crypto as an investment class makes it harder, but not impossible, to manage that fiduciary risk as a plan administrator, which has resulted in crypto being avoided historically,” Fuller elaborated. While this may be, Fuller pointed out that plan administrators like ForUsAll and Fidelity are already managing that risk by offering plans with direct crypto investment options for employees. Additionally, Fuller pointed out that the recently signed EO doesn’t contemplate direct investment in crypto. Rather, the document refers to indirect investments in digital assets, such as holdings in actively managed investment vehicles that may be investing in crypto. “This is likely managed mutual funds or private equity funds that invest in crypto, rather than direct crypto investment for employees,” Fuller said. “With that said, consumer protection and financial education are necessary elements as well. The funds involved here are real people’s retirement nest eggs, not everyday investments.” Combating Risk in 401(k)s While market volatility seems to be the biggest risk associated with adding crypto to 401(k) portfolios, Kyle Chassé—founder of MV Global—told Cryptonews that this risk can be combated with a long-term, dollar-cost averaging strategy. “Investing in a 401(k) is inherently a multi-decade play, which perfectly aligns with the long-term growth trajectory of crypto,” Chassé said. He added that this risk can be mitigated by investing in a diversified portfolio of crypto assets, as well as a mix of other traditional assets. “Investing with qualified custodians and taking advantage of BTC or ETH exchange-traded products are also great ways to mitigate risk.” When Will Americans Add Crypto to Their 401(k)? Risks aside, the implementation of crypto investments in 401(k) plans will likely take time. Q. Ghaemi, a member of investment platform Swan Bitcoin’s private team, told Cryptonews that this policy adoption will likely take months or even a year. “Regulators still need to finalize guidance, and plan providers need to build compliant offerings. The demand is there, but the infrastructure and fiduciary frameworks need to catch up,” Ghaemi stated. While this may be, Fuller noted that adoption could be immediate. “Because the law already allows it and the EO clearly indicates a favorable view, I anticipate that we will reasonably quickly see a few other plan administrators begin to allow these options,” he remarked. Fuller added that growth is likely to continue once the U.S. Department of Labor completes its review of policies and regulations over the next six months. “The most interesting downstream impact will be seeing what new investment vehicles begin to take shape that include crypto as a component. Those new products may take some additional time to be designed and go through the approval process, but some already exist in the form of crypto-based exchange-traded funds that could be offered within 401(k) plans,” he said.
CryptoNews2025/08/14 04:59
U.S. Officials Take Down BlackSuit Malware Collective In Major Cyber Crackdown

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) took down multiple servers and domains belonging to the BlackSuit ransomware group, U.S. officials announced on Monday. Over $1 Million Seized In BlackSuit Bust According to an August 11 press release from the DOJ , U.S. officials from four different agencies partnered with international law enforcement from the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, France, Canada, Ukraine, and Lithuania to take down four domains and nine servers late last month. The Justice Department today announced coordinated actions against the BlackSuit (Royal) Ransomware group which included the takedown of four servers and nine domains on July 24. These actions include the unsealing of a warrant for the seizure of virtual currency valued at… pic.twitter.com/Inz6naZZoL — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) August 11, 2025 Officials involved in the operation say a recently unsealed warrant shows that authorities seized over $1 million worth of digital assets tied to the malware scheme on June 21. “When it comes to protecting U.S. businesses, critical infrastructure, and other victims from ransomware and other cyberthreat actors, we will pull no punches,” said U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia. The report states that the ransomware group is known to target “Critical Infrastructure sectors” including, but not limited to, Critical Manufacturing, Government Facilities, Healthcare and Public Health, and Commercial Facilities. “The BlackSuit ransomware gang’s persistent targeting of U.S. critical infrastructure represents a serious threat to U.S. public safety,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “The National Security Division is proud to be part of an ongoing team of government agencies and partners working to protect our Nation from threats to our critical infrastructure,” he added. North Korea’s Crypto Connection U.S. officials have long targeted malware schemes tethered to the cryptocurrency industry, particularly when it comes to the North Korean state espionage collective, the Lazarus Group . A report from a U.N. panel of experts published last year revealed that an estimated 40% of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) were funded through “illicit cyber means.” As of 2024, the Lazarus Group had stolen more than $3 billion worth of digital assets globally.
CryptoNews2025/08/14 04:39
Metaplanet Aims to Channel Japan’s Fixed Income Market Into a Bitcoin Growth Engine

Metaplanet Inc., Japan’s largest publicly traded bitcoin holder, is setting its sights on the country’s vast fixed-income market to supercharge its BTC treasury strategy. The firm, which controls 18,113 bitcoin, unveiled plans to issue perpetual preferred shares (Prefs) to bankroll fresh acquisitions, with the bold goal of amassing 210,000 BTC by 2027. Metaplanet Targets 210,000 […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 04:30
HashFlare Ponzi Founders Get Time Served for $577M Crypto Scheme, Escape Additional Jail

Two Estonian nationals avoided additional prison time for orchestrating one of crypto’s largest Ponzi schemes (HashFlare) after receiving sentences matching the 16 months they already served in custody. Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, both 40, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik for their roles in the $577 million HashFlare fraud that victimized hundreds of thousands of investors worldwide between 2015 and 2019. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik ordered each defendant to pay $25,000 in fines and to complete 360 hours of community service during their supervised release in Estonia. The sentencing incorporated forfeiture of over $450 million in seized assets for victim compensation, while prosecutors sought ten-year prison terms and are considering an appeal. Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin (Source: Postimees ) The $577 Million Mining Mirage HashFlare marketed itself as a crypto mining service selling contracts that promised customers shares of profits from blockchain validation activities. Court documents revealed the operation used fake online dashboards showing false mining activity while lacking the computing capacity to mine the vast majority of the claimed cryptocurrency. The duo’s equipment performed Bitcoin mining at less than one percent of its purported computing power, according to the Justice Department’s official press release . When investors requested withdrawals, Potapenko and Turõgin either resisted payments or used newly purchased cryptocurrency rather than actual mining rewards. The defendants diverted millions to purchase real estate, luxury vehicles, expensive jewelry, and over a dozen chartered private jet trips while victims suffered major losses. Their scheme extended beyond HashFlare to include Polybius Bank, a fictitious “virtual currency bank” that raised $25 million through a 2017 ICO but never operated as an actual financial institution. The 2023 arrests triggered complex extradition proceedings before Estonia approved their transfer to face U.S. charges in early 2024. Both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in February , agreeing to forfeit over $400 million in assets while facing a maximum 20-year sentence. ⚠️Two Estonian nationals pleaded guilty in the US to operating “a massive, multi-faceted crypto Ponzi scheme that victimized hundreds of thousands of people” globally. #Crypto #CryptoScam #Fraud https://t.co/86BnJd3fj9 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 14, 2025 “These defendants were operating a classic Ponzi scheme, involving a glitzy asset: a mirage of cryptocurrency mining,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller. Lenient Sentences Defy Emerging Pattern of Harsh Crypto Penalties The HashFlare defendants’ 16-month sentences appear inconsistent with an intensifying judicial trend toward severe punishment for cryptocurrency crimes, regardless of a scheme’s size or complexity. For instance, Nicholas Truglia’s sentence jumped from 18 months to 12 years for a $22 million SIM-swapping scheme after he failed to pay restitution, with the judge condemning his “splendor” lifestyle while owing victims millions. Similarly, former rugby player Shane Moore was sentenced to 30 months for a $900,000 mining fraud, receiving nearly double the HashFlare defendants’ custody time for a scheme worth less than 0.2% of their operation. The sentencing disparity becomes more pronounced when compared with non-crypto financial fraud cases, where defendants typically receive years-long sentences for schemes involving far smaller amounts than HashFlare’s half-billion-dollar operation. Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa received 30 years for funneling $185,000 in cryptocurrency to ISIS operatives, a sentence nearly twenty times longer than HashFlare’s founders despite involving vastly smaller amounts. The contrast also extends beyond specific cases to prosecutorial approach, with Dwayne Golden receiving eight years for a $40 million Ponzi scheme and prosecutors seeking 20 years for former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky in a $550 million fraud case. ⚖️ Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky was sentenced to 12 years in prison for defrauding investors with false promises of high crypto returns. #Celsius #AlexMashinsky https://t.co/R4syyDiKaU — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 9, 2025 Legal experts question whether the defendants’ cooperation, asset forfeiture, or other undisclosed factors influenced the unusually lenient outcome for such a massive international fraud. However, the Justice Department’s consideration of an appeal suggests internal disagreement with the sentence’s proportionality, though appeals of criminal sentences face high legal hurdles and uncertain outcomes.
CryptoNews2025/08/14 04:20

